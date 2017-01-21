Montcalm County to decide on equalization

STANTON — Montcalm County will likely continue to contract with Kent County for equalization services for at least another year.

The Montcalm County Finance & Personnel Committee on Jan. 9 recommended the full Board of Commissioners approve extending a contract with the Kent County Equalization Department for another year.

The full board will vote on the recommendation during their next regular meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday — the county’s first attempt in recent memory of hosting evening meetings.

Montcalm County first contracted with Kent County in 2012 for one year of service at a cost of $65,000 after Montcalm County parted ways with its own equalization director in 2011. The contract with Kent County has been extended several times since.

Montcalm County would pay Kent County $75,000 — or $6,250 per month — through the end of 2017, if the newest extension is approved on Monday.

“It was a bit of an experiment four years ago when we reached out,” Kent County Equalization Director Matt Woodford told the committee. “I’d like to think that we’ve gained quite a bit through our mutual collaboration.”

“I feel very strongly that we are in a much better position since we initiated this contract than where we were before,” agreed Commissioner John Johansen of Montcalm Township.

“I’ve appreciated working with Kent County over the last four years,” added Montcalm County Register of Deeds Lori Wilson. “We’ve accomplished a lot together. The mapping that we have right now, we use that every single day. Four people working for $75,000 for Montcalm County, I think that’s a pretty darn good deal when you think about it.”

The Equalization Department is responsible for property appraisal and mapping functions on behalf of taxpayers and municipalities. Duties include updating property descriptions for municipalities, creating map products and maintaining property information records for reference by municipalities, title companies, realtors, developers, surveyors, environmental companies architectural and engineering firms and the general public.