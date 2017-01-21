OUR VIEW: What are you doing Monday night?

The new year is three weeks underway — how are your resolutions going?

If you resolved to find a way to get more involved in your community, we have a suggestion, and it’s only a commitment of one night per month: Attend a Montcalm County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners voted 8-1 during their annual organizational meeting earlier this month to start meeting at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month for full board meetings, instead of the usual 1:30 p.m. meeting time. The change is an effort to allow more people with day jobs to attend county board meetings.

The experiment will begin Monday night on the third floor of the Montcalm County Administrative Building (old courthouse) in Stanton. It’s an admirable venture, but one that will only be successful if county residents participate.

Why should you bother attending a county board meeting? Well, it’s the best place to learn what’s new and what’s changing, and to get a glimpse at what the future holds for Montcalm County — from a local, state and federal level.

You will hear reports from county committees about economic development and physical resources, finance and personnel, health and human services, law enforcement and courts, parks and recreation.

You will hear commissioners cast their votes on various proposals, and their explanations for why they voted as such.

You will hear public comments, questions and concerns from your fellow citizens, and you will have the chance to share your own comments, both at the start of the meeting and at the end.

You will be informed about your county and, as a result, you will play a role in this county’s future.

The United States has a new president, although about 40 percent of this nation’s voters declined to participate in the election process at all.

Don’t be the 40 percent. Be the 60 percent, and help make that number grow so our government is truly — as President Abraham Lincoln yearned for a century and a half ago — “of the people, by the people, for the people.”

