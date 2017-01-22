Central Montcalm’s Norwegian wrestler Haugen not afraid of new challenges

STANTON — When Fredrik Haugen came from Norway to America, he never thought he’d be physically tussling with Americans.

But since last November, the 17-year-old foreign exchange student can be found each week on a mat wrestling with Central Montcalm teammates in practice or in wrestling meets with the Green Hornets team.

Before coming to Stanton last August, Haugen had only played handball and soccer. Wrestling was something he thought he’d never get into.

“I actually tried out for the basketball team here, but I didn’t make the cut,” Haugen said. “I promised my friends that if I didn’t make the basketball team, that I’d go out for wrestling. I think it’s been a great experience for me. I love it.”

Haugen’s hometown is Trondheim, the third-most populated city in Norway with about 187,353 people. He admits it took some time getting used to the country-like atmosphere of the Stanton community. And while he’s traveled and experienced places like Grand Rapids, Detroit and even Kentucky with his host family, Tony and Roxanne Russell of Stanton, it’s just being with them and his friends and learning the sport of wrestling that he’s loved most about his experience in America.

“Being able to play sports in school is the most fun,” said Haugen, who is not used to experiencing organized school sports since there are only club sports back home, typical of European organized sports.

At the Russell home, Haugen has been sharing the host family with another exchange student, 16-year-old Apivich Sumitmoa of Thailand. The Russells have hosted as many as 15 exchange students over the years. They have enjoyed Haugen’s company from the very start.

“Fredrik is one of those people who can walk in to a place and interact with you and you feel like he’s bee a friend for life. And he’s that energetic person that embraces anything new in the U.S.,” Tony Russell said. “Their big sport is soccer and one of their dreams is to play the American sports. Football is one of them. Wrestling is another one. He really has embraced it and enjoyed it.”

Russell has been impressed with how well Haugen has picked up wrestling, a sport that Russell participated in in high school, as well.

“He handles challenges head-on without any fear,” Russell said. “That’s one of the things you always see with exchange students. They come across the ocean to a family they’ve never met, go to school they’ve never been before and play a sport they never played. They are great with taking on new things as soon as they get here.”

Not only has Haugen taken on the challenge of learning a new sport, he’s gone one step more and has been wrestling in a heavier weight class.

Haugen, who recently certified to wrestle in the 171-pound weight class, has been wrestling at both the 189- and 215-pound weight class since the team doesn’t have enough players to fill all of the weight classes.

“It’s been nice to put him in the lineup. It’s not been real fair to him because I’ve been bumping him up, but he’ done a great job for only being in the sport for a short period of time,” Central Montcalm wrestling coach Greg Pilkinton said. “He’s a good, hard worker on the mat.”

Haugen has took on challenge of taking on bigger wrestlers but hadn’t gotten his first official win yet, having only won a couple scrimmage matches. That’s not until he recently certified to wrestle in the 171-pound weight class and competed in last weekend’s Parchment Invitational, in which he earned his first win, pinning his opponent in 1:14.

Pilkinton has been waiting for Haugen’s first official win and was excited to see him finally get it.

“To see a young man come to our country, never having played a contact sport and learn the art of wrestling, and persevere through the inevitable learning period it takes to have the skills to succeed, then go out and condense all those hours of work into a win for our team, it really completes the cycle of the spirit of a cultural exchange,” Pilkinton said. “It brings me a great deal of satisfaction to have the opportunity to spread the ideals of the program as these athletes take what they have learned back home with them. Good as it is for them, it enriches our kids’ experience, as well.”

Pilkinton said this is the second foreign-exchange student he’s coached, with each one being quick learners of the sport.

“Freddy’s never wrestled before, never played a contact sport until he came here. He came in and wanted to try it though,” Pilkinton said. “I’m always worried when a kid has no cross training. But I’m so happy he came out for wrestling.

“He’s very good at learning the sport quickly,” Pilkinton added. “I don’t worry about him because he’s got the moves down and he’s smart.”

Haugen admits when he first tried out for wrestling, he was a little nervous. Actually, he was a lot nervous.

“Yes, it was very nerve-racking at first because you’re in front of all the students and people and that was scary,” he laughed. “But I finally got used to it after a while. You get caught up in the match to the point where you don’t even think about anything else.”

Having a new face on the team was refreshing both for the players and coaches, Pilkinton said.

“It’s really great to have someone like him on the team because it makes our team more diverse,” Pilkinton said. “The rest of the kids grew up together, know each other. Having a new person come in brings new curiosity, a fresh perspective. The more diverse your team, the more experience our team gets.”

One thing Pilkinton preaches to his players is also being academically sound, which, he said, Haugen is, which is another thing the Norwegian brings to the team.

“There are all sorts of things we learn from him. It’s really great,” Pilkinton said. “I enjoy it because the foreign-exchange students we get are usually academically sound and I think that rubs off on our kids. I’m also fascinated how they teach kids in Europe to speak their native language in the beginning and then, at age 7, teach them English. And I laugh that they think trigonometry in American is easy compared to their trigonometry.”

Haugen is in America until May and still has another year of schooling to complete in Norway. Now that he has a win under his belt in wrestling, he said he plans to continue learning the English language, enjoy his time with friends, work hard on his academics and continue to enjoy and learn the sport of wrestling.

“I’m not too into records. I just want to learn as much as possible,” Haugen said about wrestling. “And I’m learning a lot. I’m learning how to defend myself and getting into really good shape and growing muscle. It’s addicting, and I love it.”