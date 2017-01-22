Reed City gets first win at Central Montcalm’s expense

STANTON — Central Montcalm’s girls basketball team had a balanced attack Friday night.

The Green Hornets used both offense and defense to turn in a 70-36 win over the Reed City Coyotes in a Central State Activities Association-Gold Division matchup.

Central coach Rob Putnam credited the win to one thing.

“Defense,” he said. “That was our biggest issue I thought last Friday at Big Rapids in our loss was our defense. We didn’t come out and play with that intensity. We had a couple of practices with our snow days and I thought the girls, one through 10, brought the defensive intensity.”

The Hornets (8-2 overall, 4-1 CSAA-Gold) used a 9-2 scoring run over the first 3:15 of the opening quarter to get out to the lead. They finished with an 18-7 first quarter.

The killer was a 13-2 run over the first 4:29 of the second quarter that gave Central Montcalm a 31-9 lead at that point. The Hornets led 37-14 at the half and cruised from there.

“That was the biggest thing,” Putnam said. “We put in a couple of new things to get Kiara (Wernette) some shots. A lot of teams have been face-guarding Hannah (Putnam) and Libby (Ledford), so we’ve been trying to add some things to try and keep them still in the offense and I thought Friday night both of them did a better job of staying moving that opened things up for Kenzie (Rutz), Bree (Brasington).”

Central Montcalm had 28 field goals to just 13 for the Coyotes (4-6 overall, 2-4 CSAA-Gold).

Wernette led the Hornets with 15 points.

“My teammates helped me a lot,” Wernette said. “They helped me get open.”

Wernette said the team defense was “the best it’s been.”

“I feel like we worked a lot in practice and it paid off,” she said. “It was amazing what we did on defense (Friday night).”

“Kiara has been playing very well,” Putnam said. “She takes care of the ball for us, she does well on the defensive end for us. I can put her on their (opponents’) best player and she’ll shut them down. I thought (Friday night) she played within herself. I thought last Friday she kind of got away from that a little bit but (Friday night) I thought she took care of the ball, took the shots that were given to her, got the ball out in transition to girls that were open. I thought she did an excellent job tonight with that.”

Rutz added 10 points to the win.

Emily Libey led Reed City in scoring with 10 points.

The next game for Central Montcalm will be Tuesday at Lakeview.