Belding varsity volleyball coach Mikayla Linebaugh steps down after 15 years

BELDING — When Belding’s volleyball team clinched its third district title in four years last November, Mikayla Linebaugh darted toward the center of the court, dived to the floor and slid into the open arms of her overjoyed team.

It was a prime example of what she brought to the team: Energy, heart, confidence and, above all, passion.

After 19 years of coaching volleyball — 15 at the varsity level — Linebaugh has decided to step down from the position, saying that it was just time.

“I stepped down from softball in the spring and so I kind of contemplated to do another year of volleyball. I really didn’t want people thinking I was coaching just for my own kids even though I’ve been coaching since ’98,” Linebaugh said. “I wasn’t quite sure I was ready, but I’ll tell ya, I didn’t even resign until about a week ago because I’ve been going back and forth in my head.”

Belding Athletic Director Joel Wilker praised Linebaugh and the work she’s done to build the program to what it is today.

“She just has tremendous energy and great enthusiasm and it’s been contagious with her players, our athletic program and the school. People are just enthusiastic and energetic being around her. She loves to win,” Wilker said. “She’s done a great job as a coach and has been a steady influence on the program. But, obviously, we have to give some token respect to what she feels is best for her and her family.”

Linebaugh, who had all three of her daughters — Kyleigh, Hannah and Brooke — graduate through the volleyball program under her direction, said her new job as secretary for the school’s athletic department, the yearning to spend more time with family and the B Foundation program she helped found were the main reasons for her decision to step down as coach.

“I’m finding with, being the school’s athletic secretary, that’s a lot of commitment in the evenings. It was really rushy in the fall to get to practice, and then from practice, get to football games or if we had a home event,” she said. “Also, my kids are at different spots in their lives, so if I didn’t have to be coaching then I’d do other things with them.”

Under Linebaugh’s direction, Belding’s volleyball program won more than 275 games, eight district titles and one conference title. The team is currently back-to-back district champions.

Kyleigh Linebaugh, 23, a 2012 graduate and a former four-year varsity volleyball player at Belding, practically was raised in the gymnasium, with her mother taking her to games and practices.

“It will definitely be weird not seeing her coaching. I can’t ever remember not being in the gym for practices or games,” Kyleigh said. “It will be different for all of us, but change is good sometimes.”

Coaching sports wasn’t even a thought for Mikayla until she was approached by Dan Scholtens, who was an assistant basketball coach at the time. He encouraged her to help coach middle school basketball.

“I honestly didn’t know I was getting paid for it. I was just coming in to help,” laughed Mikayla.

She then decided to take on the volleyball coaching position that same year and has loved coaching since.

“I appreciated Dan, I’ve always been thankful for him,” she said. “For him to think of me and call, you know, that’s something I never had in my mind and it’s really done a lot for me and my life with my kids, and working back at the school and giving back to the community.”

Looking back on her coaching career, one of her fondest memories was winning districts for the first time in 2007.

“I can still remember getting the chills when I realized we were going to win. I’d never won a district before,” Mikayla said. “That was a very cool thing for me to win with that team.”

She said being able to coach all three of her daughters was a blessing.

“A lot of people coach their kids, but for as many years as I coached, having them go through the system, it was just nice,” she said. “There are a lot of special moments there with winning different things and seeing them grow as players.”

Kyleigh said having her mother as coach in high school helped her succeed in life beyond volleyball.

“What I’ve learned the most from her was tough love. She’s not always going to be easy on me and it was a great life lesson,” Kyleigh said. “She’ll always have your back, but she might night always agree with you and you her, but because of that tough love, it’s definitely got me where I am today.”

Avery German, a first-year varsity player and junior setter on this year’s team, remembers when she was in middle school how she was excited to graduate to the varsity level and be tutored by Mikayla.

“One of my goals was to have her as a coach when I was younger. When you got up to her level, her team was always good,” German said. “Her energy and passion for the game were so contagious. She was a lot of fun to play with and I loved the intensity she brought every day.

“I feel it was such an honor to play with her in her last year and to be able to have the season we had. She never made it feel it was her last year. She was always very passionate.”

Winning was common with Linebaugh, but to her, it wasn’t the most important, which is something she learned from her father, Tom Mann, who passed away from leukemia in 2011.

“My best learning lesson would be that, in the picture of life, it’s a game. You learn a lot from being on a team and learning about teamwork and responsibility, but, honestly, losing my dad in 2011 really opened my eyes,” she said. “I’m very competitive, and I still want to win, but it made me realize there’s a lot of bigger things in life than winning ball games. I always want to be competitive and that’s my job to put the best team out there, but losing my dad really put a whole different perspective on life for me.”

That life lesson is reflected on every player that Mikayla coached throughout her 19 years as coach, German said.

“What I’ve learned most from her was there’s more than just the game,” German said. “Life is more than just the game, that life continues after the game and always remember that never take things to personally.”

Linebaugh praised her husband, Marc, for supporting her through the years and now will support his efforts as assistant coach of the Belding football team.

“Marc has always been supportive, he’s always been my best friend, my best listener.”

Linebaugh admits she will miss coaching a lot, but, as athletic secretary, she will still be connected to the team, just in a different capacity.

“I’m going to miss the camaraderie with the kids and their families. You make a lot of really neat friendships and things that continue on after the season and after the school year, but this is a perfect fit for me because I’m still very involved with the athletics,” she said. “It’s going to be interesting not coaching, but, like I said, at least being the athletic secretary I can still be at the games and around the kids. I will still see them, but just kind of in a different aspect of not having to go to practice every single day and rush with other commitments.”