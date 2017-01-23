CC-C gets grant, curriculum for reproductive education

CARSON CITY — Following in the steps of the Montcalm Area Intermediate School District (MAISD), another local school district will be taking advantage of a grant awarded to only 20 school districts in the nation.

During Thursday’s Carson City-Crystal Area Schools Board of Education meeting, the board voted unanimously to accept a Sexual Risk Avoidance Education Grant.

According to CC-C social worker Abby Hodges, the grant will fund a new program in the district to provide sexual risk avoidance education for special education students.

“Typically these students don’t always get reproductive education,” she said. “But they are very much at risk for things such as sexual abuse and early pregnancy.”

Hodges said the grant will aid in administering the “Making a Difference!” curriculum published by California-based Education, Training and Research (ERT) publishers. The curriculum covers puberty, reproductive health, sexuality, healthy relationships and sexually transmitted infections.

Trained sexual education facilitators will be on hand for 10 to 15 sessions beginning in February, to teach the eight special education students from grades seven through 12.

According to Hodges, 90 percent of people with developmental disabilities experience sexual abuse at some point in their lives, and 90 to 95 percent of those students are sexually active by 18. She added that 40 percent of children born to parents who have developmental disabilities are taken away and put in foster care.

“It’s pretty at-risk population,” she said. “This is why we are feeling the urgency and importance of doing this training.”

The MAISD approved the same grant and curriculum during a meeting last week, and according to Hodges, CC-C is the only other school in Montcalm County approved for the grant, along with 18 schools in Kent and Ionia counties.

Hodges said the content of the curriculum won’t sugarcoat the teaching of human anatomy or scientifically correct sexual terms.

“That way, the students are aware that if someone is trying to coerce them into this type of activity, they realize this is wrong,” she said. “They can stand up for themselves.”

Hodges said she has made personal contact with the parents of all eight special education students in the CC-C district, giving them the opportunity to look over the curriculum.

Board Trustee Gregg McAlvey had concerns about the wide range of grade levels of students being included in the program.

“I was just thinking of the difference of age from a seventh-grader to a senior,” he said. “I was just wondering if you could split them up, especially to start with.”

Hodges said with special education students, the grade level doesn’t necessarily reflect the same age as students who are in the grade level without developmental disabilities.

“Ages are different with special education students,” she said.

Superintendent Kevin Murphy said with general education students, reproductive health would not be taught in such a manner, but special education constitutes a special circumstance.

“Regardless of age, it’s still the same message, and it’s a message that they need to hear,” Board Trustee Nancy Seals said. “I understand the concern, but I think the teaching will be pretty basic.”

According to Hodges, the grant will also fund additional activities, such as a “Best Prom Ever” event in Sparta, a free dinner and dance for adults and high school students with disabilities.

“They are also going to have two presenters from the YWCA out of Grand Rapids in this program,” she said. “They will perform two sessions, specifically on coercion and advocating for yourself if you are placed in a situation with unwanted sexual activity.”