Funeral Notices for Jan. 23, 2017
Thursday
Patrick Cardenas Antcliff — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)
Shirley Anne White — 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.
Shirley Anne White, 84
GREENVILLE — Shirley Anne White, 84, died Saturday at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
