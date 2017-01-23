IN BRIEF: Montcalm County hires law firm to investigate auditor

STANTON — Montcalm County has hired a law firm to investigate and possibly bring a civil lawsuit against the county’s former auditor.

The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Monday evening stating, “Whereas the county has discovered errors and irregularities with work performed by the former controller (Chris Hyzer) and potential mismanagement by the former auditor (Abraham & Gaffney) and seeks to retain and engage Clark Hill PLC to complete an investigation and pursue any claims as it relates to these errors and irregularities.

“The law firm of Clark Hill PLC shall be retained and engaged to complete an investigation and to make recommendations to the board related to the pursuit of legal claims and filing of a complaint as to the former auditor.”

The resolution was approved during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. after the Board of Commissioners met in closed session with Clark Hill attorney John Axe during a prior special meeting for nearly an hour.

Commissioners in August 2016 voted to contract with Clark Hill for legal services, to contract with Municipal Financial Constants Inc. (MFCI) in Detroit to assist Clark Hill and to contract with Rehmann Robson of Troy for accounting services — all to investigate the county’s precarious financial situation.

See Wednesday’s Daily News for the complete story.