Work underway for Stanton’s new fire department tanker-pumper

STANTON — The only evidence of the Stanton’s Community Fire Department’s former tanker trunk is a large oil stain on the garage floor.

Last July, the tanker truck suffered catastrophic engine failure. After bringing the issue to the Stanton City Commission and having it repeatedly tabled, Fire Chief Brain Brasington brought the issue to the fire board, which is comprised of residents from Stanton and Douglass, Evergreen and Sidney townships.

“We had it over 20 years, and it had over 1 million miles,” Brasington said. “The motor was getting weak, it was leaking oil, and it was old and wasn’t complaint.”

The cost of the new/used truck is $133,000 and will replace the 30-year-old tanker, which served a former life as a coast-to-coast semi before being bought by the Stanton Community Fire Department. Etankers, a Grand Ledge company that rebuilds and repurposes firetrucks, is currently working on converting an old cement truck chassis into a tanker-pumper.

“It has low miles, not a million, only 100,000. That’s young for a diesel truck,” Brasington said. “I think we’re going to be very happy with it.”

The city of Stanton and Douglass, Evergreen and Sidney townships will each pay a quarter of the bill. Until last November, the approximately $33,850 cost wasn’t feasible without Sidney Township passing a fire millage.

“This fire millage will set aside to pay for future equipment the fire department needs as well as paying the first year, Sidney’s payment for their share of the new (used) water tanker the department has purchased last month. It has helped a lot,” Sidney Township Treasurer Corinda Stover said.

As for the old firetruck, the Stanton Community Fire Department sold it for $5,000 to be rebuilt once more.

“We put a lot of money into it over the years, and it got to the point where it wasn’t worth putting any more money into it,” Brasington said. “(The man who purchased the truck) was all excited about it because there’s no computer to it, and it’s something he could work on.”

Brasington hopes to have the new tanker-pumper sometime in May, and until then is relying on mutual aid to help supply water at structure fire scenes.

“Our mutual aid departments, they’ve been helping us out. We’ve been relying on them quite a bit lately,” Brasington said. “We haven’t had any issues with water yet, we’ve been close but we haven’t run out.”