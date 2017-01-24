After two seasons, Carson City-Crystal’s girls varsity soccer program extended through 2018

CARSON CITY — After two successful — but convoluted — seasons of girls varsity soccer at Carson City-Crystal High School, the sport is being given another chance to build upon itself.

It was two years ago that the Carson City-Crystal Area School Board of Education voted to make girls soccer a varsity sport at the school for a trial period of two years.

Those two years brought with them mixed results, as in that time the team has gone through two head coaches — Ashley Seals in year one and current coach Mallory Lynch in year two — and experienced a number of complications, from low player turnout, numerous injuries and the uncertainty of playing with the program’s future undecided.

But despite the program’s uncertainty’s, Lynch said she and her players are primed for a third season, as long as there is one.

“This year, we have 20 girls signed up, with 13 officially committed and a couple still on the fence about whether they want to play,” she said. “I strongly believe that I can get them to play if we can get some open gym time, where they can learn the sport and actually enjoy it. Soccer isn’t a popular sport around here, but I’m willing to use the offseason time to recruit more girls to play.”

With that potential third season balancing on the horizon as spring quickly approaches, the board met on Thursday evening and discussed its fate, eventually voting unanimously to give it another two years.

That decision, however, did not come without its fair share of heated discussion from board members.

Board Trustee Nancy Seals, a board representative on the school district’s Athletic Committee, said in a meeting of the committee on Jan. 16, she and Athletic Director Devin Pringle recommended the board again make girls soccer a varsity sport.

“We don’t think soccer has really been given the greatest chance yet,” Seals said. “The first year was kind of just a throw-together year, to get the word out and see what the interest was. After all the discussion, we all came to the conclusion that we’d like to recommend soccer for another year. With Mallory now being committed, she can really look to the future, bring it to Carson City, get girls enthused, and just see how it goes in the next year, and then, of course, reevaluate.”

But after discussing the issue further, Seals made a more aggressive motion to instead make girls soccer a “permanent” varsity sport.

“If we have to revisit it, the girls get nervous, and it doesn’t give it a chance to grow,” she said.

Lynch agreed with Seals, stating that this past offseason served as an example of how the sport’s uncertainties have hurt recruiting of players to the team.

“My goal this year is to get more girls interested. I’ve been asked a million times ‘when are we going to get started?’ I’m ready to go, but we haven’t officially been approved, so some of the girls have already lost interest,” Lynch said.

Seals’ motion received no additional support from her fellow board members, and thus failed.

Following her failed motion, Board Trustee Mark Jensen motioned the sport be given another “one-year pilot,” which received support from fellow trustee Gregg McAlvey.

“For me, I don’t want to revisit it next November or December. I want to revisit it as soon as the season is over,” McAlvey said. “My concern is, it seems we struggle with commitment. If it truly is a varsity sport, then we need girls on the team the whole year, committed to being at practice. That should be required of them.”

Seals, however, argued that the issue of commitment from the players is a direct result of a lack of a commitment from the school district in failing to make girls soccer an official varsity sport.

“I honestly think their commitment level would be there if they know it’s a sport,” she said. “Give her (Lynch) a chance to be able to build this program. I don’t know, it might take five years. We had one year where it was a crapshoot, where the girls were told to grab some friends and start a soccer team. But in the second year, she really tried, and she’s going to do it this year, too. So I don’t see why we need to keep revisiting it.”

Superintendent Kevin Murphy then stepped in and suggested a compromise of sorts between the two proposals.

Murphy said he felt the first two-year pilot seasons weren’t properly evaluated by the district, and thus couldn’t be used to fairly to make a determination on the program as it now stands.

“Having enough to field a team, that seems like that was the only target we put together. We didn’t do the job in that two-year cycle,” he said. “So we need to do something different. I would ask the board to put together a two-year commitment, with the Athletic Committee really leading that, to hitting a target that gets deeper than just the numbers.”

Following Murphy’s recommendation, Board members then unanimously voted down the motion to approve the program for one year, which was immediately followed by a new motion from Jenson and supported by McAlvey, to approve the program for two years, to be under evaluation by the Athletic Committee and revisited after the 2018 season.

“Coach Lynch, you have your two years,” Board President Ben Adkins said with a smile.

“I think I can make it official. I’m looking forward to it. Thank you,” Lynch responded.

Lynch said she now plans to get “right to work,” with workouts already underway. She added that the team remains young, with no seniors currently on the roster and the majority of the team is likely to be made up of sophomore student-athletes.

In the team’s inaugural season in 2015, the Eagles won a disappointing two games, but managed to double the wins to four the following year.

“If soccer is going to be considered as a varsity sport, then it needs to be treated as a varsity sport,” Lynch said. “With soccer, it’s an easy sport to play, it’s an athletic sport … we had girls who wouldn’t play softball, basketball or volleyball, but they played soccer and did pretty well. That’s 12 to 20 girls that will now be able to play a sport again that otherwise wouldn’t be.”