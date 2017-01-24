Funeral Notices for Jan. 24, 2017

Thursday

Patrick Cardenas Antcliff — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Sharon Kay Petersen — 11 a.m., Sidney Faith Lutheran Church. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Shirley Anne White — 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Amanda “Mandy” Lou McConnell, 74

GREENVILLE — Amanda “Mandy” Lou McConnell, 74, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly Jan. 17. Per Mandy’s wishes, cremation has already taken place. A memorial service will take place in the spring.

Sharon Kay Petersen, 75

SHERIDAN — Sharon Kay Petersen, 75, of Stanton, died Sunday. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Simpson Family Funeral Home in Sheridan. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Sidney Faith Lutheran Church. Final interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Stanton. Simpson Family Funeral Homes is celebrating Sherry’s life, www.simpsonfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Shirley Anne White, 84

GREENVILLE — Shirley Anne White, 84, died Saturday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.