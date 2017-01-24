Greenville grants additional no parking area on Bower Street for United Hospital

GREENVILLE — When it comes to parking at Spectrum Health United Hospital, there will now be a few fewer spots available as safety has become a concern.

During a Jan. 17 meeting, the Greenville City Council unanimously approved a request from the hospital to designate a portion of Bower Street a “no parking at any time” area.

“We received a complaint on the south end of Bower Street from the hospital, on the east side of the street, about cars that are parking close to the corner,” City Manager George Bosanic said. “It’s hard for people to see that are trying to make that corner and see who is coming out of the parking lot.”

According to Bosanic, the area that will now be designated a no parking at any time area is a 160-foot stretch of the roadway, in which the hospital owns all of the adjacent property.

The street intersection features a two-way stop with Oak Street and the hospital’s main entrance, in which traffic on Oak Street does not stop, and Bosanic said cars parked street-side so close to the intersection generated a valid safety concern.

“We took a look at that and agreed that, that probably isn’t a good place to park,” he said. “So we’d like to put up no parking at any time signs.”

Bosanic said cars can be seen parked along the street “regularly,” however, the opposite side of the street is already labeled a no parking at any time area.

“They’re only asking for an additional 160 feet (of no parking),” he said.

Councilwoman Jeanne Cunliffe was concerned whether the resolution would affect nearby property owners along Bower Street.

“Are there still private residents on that street?” she asked.

According to Bosanic, the 160-foot stretch of road owned by the hospital features an additional hospital parking lot along Bower Street, and will not affect any street side parking on the east side of the street for private residents who live further north down the street.