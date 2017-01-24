Greenville transit to be re-evaluated

GREENVILLE — In looking ahead to the upcoming year, members of Greenville City Council are preparing to place a renewed focus on the city’s public transportation system.

During the Jan. 17 meeting, council members voted unanimously to pass a “resolution of intent” to apply for state formula operating assistance for 2018 for the Greenville Transit System.

But the vote only came after several council members expressed concerns with how much taxpayer money is spent on the program.

“I’m leaning toward voting no on this, as 79 percent of the funding of this program comes from the taxpayer, one way or the other,” Councilman Lloyd Scoby said. “I think we have a responsibility to take a look at that, and see if that can be improved in any way. I’d like to propose that we set up a committee of council members to take a look at this.”

According to City Manager George Bosanic, the Transit System operates on four separate sources of funding.

On an annual basis, the federal government is responsible for $61,476 (16 percent) of the total, the state government is responsible for $126,084 (36 percent), the city of Greenville through local property taxes is responsible for $84,994 (27 percent), ride fairs are responsible for $56,375 (17 percent), and Eureka Township is responsible for $12,000 (four percent), resulting in a total of approximately $340,929 in total funds required to run the Transit System.

The passing of the resolution is required annually by the city in order to apply for federal and state funds.

“If you are inclined to approve this resolution with those figures in place, we can move forward with the application process,” Bosanic said.

Scoby said he would vote for the measure as long as the city would make it a priority to reevaluate the Transit System.

“I’m not opposed to public transportation, I just want it to be reasonable, using common sense,” he said.

Councilwoman Frances Schuleit commended Scoby for taking a specific interest on an issue regarding taxpayer dollars.

“I think it’s a very good point that Lloyd has raised, I think it’s well worth having an investigation,” she said. “I think we need to be cognizant of our taxpayers.”

In searching for a solution, Mayor John Hoppough suggested the council add the topic as a discussion item when the council meets for its annual capital improvements meeting, in which the city budgets an outline of five years worth of projects into the future.

“All I am looking for tonight is, where do we go from here? As long as we document it in some way and set up a committee, I would be happy with that,” Scoby said.

Councilman Mark Lehman, who has previously raised questions about the Transit System, said he was happy to see other council members looking into the issue as well.

“It’s an excellent point Lloyd has made on transportation,” he said. “Despite all the sources of revenue, which are all tax based, we are still spending about $85,000 of city taxpayer money, as well as a new transportation building that is costing several hundred thousand dollars. It is time that we get to talking about that.”

In September 2016, council members unanimously approved two motions to secure enough funding through two contracts with the Michigan Department of Transportation in the amounts of $68,722 and $79,375, to total the necessary $225,971 for architecture, engineering and construction costs of the new Transit System building.

The city plans to demolish and rebuild the current transit building — a project paid for through leftover grant funds via bus purchases — as the building has fallen into disrepair.