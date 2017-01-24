IN BRIEF: Stanton’s acting manager hires new clerk/treasurer

STANTON — Acting City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert presented personnel updates during Tuesday night’s Stanton City Commission meeting.

After receiving eight resumes and conducting four interviews, Pynaert decided to hire Lori Braman, a teller at Chemical Bank, for the city clerk/treasurer position. City commissioners voted unanimously to pay Braman a salary of $30,000.

Pynaert is also looking for a part-time temporary administration assistant to help her in the office in light of former Treasurer/City Clerk Janet Davis’ retirement. So far there has only been one applicant, and Pynaert intends on keeping the position open in hopes of receiving more applications.

Pynaert also mentioned the ongoing city manager search. Stanton is accepting applications until Saturday.