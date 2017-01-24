IN BRIEF: Stanton’s acting manager hires new clerk/treasurer

By Meghan Nelson • Last Updated 8:56 pm on Tuesday, January 24, 2017

STANTON — Acting City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert presented personnel updates during Tuesday night’s Stanton City Commission meeting.

After receiving eight resumes and conducting four interviews, Pynaert decided to hire Lori Braman, a teller at Chemical Bank, for the city clerk/treasurer position. City commissioners voted unanimously to pay Braman a salary of $30,000.

Pynaert is also looking for a part-time temporary administration assistant to help her in the office in light of former Treasurer/City Clerk Janet Davis’ retirement. So far there has only been one applicant, and Pynaert intends on keeping the position open in hopes of receiving more applications.

Pynaert also mentioned the ongoing city manager search. Stanton is accepting applications until Saturday.

About the Author

Meghan Nelson

Meghan is the Stanton and Lakeview area reporter for The Daily News. She also specializes in stories for the Health and Business Beat pages. She is a 2016 graduate of Eastern Michigan University.

Meghan Nelson has written 118 articles.

