Montcalm Area Career Center welding class crafts signs for fundraiser

SIDNEY — Funding for education programs at the Montcalm Area Career Center (MACC) comes from the federal and state level, local school districts and donations from people within the community.

Students in the welding program at the MACC recently had the opportunity to pay it forward using equipment purchased from a donation to craft and sell signs.

The signs, which say “Thankful for my Michigan roots,” are being sold to people in the area for $25 each and the money raised will benefit the family of Curtis Feldpausch, a 22-year-old St. Johns fabricator who died Dec. 30, 2016.

“We made 40 of them and figured that would be enough,” said Brennan Bunker, 18, a Lakeview student attending welding classes at the MACC. “We’re all trying to pitch in and make some (signs). We’re trying to help out his family … the best we can.”

Crafted from 18 gauge steel, the signs are cut out on the computer numeric control (CNC) plasma cutting table after the students input the design they want. The students then grind the edges of the signs to smooth them out, heat treat them and paint them with a clear coat.

Kurt Goodman, a welding instructor at the MACC, said the signs give students a chance to hone skills they might not otherwise make a priority in his classes.

“There are companies locally that are trying to hire these guys,” Goodman said. “Some companies have a showroom finish, like with a car. When the (students) are grinding, they’re gouging the metal and we’re trying to keep from doing that.”

Up until now, Goodman said, he didn’t really have a lot of projects in mind for the students to work on to hone their metal grinding skills. This project gives them a chance to focus on that.

Goodman also said that the project gives students an “introduction to dye grinding and proper angles when they’re using hand grinders… and CNC cutting parameter development and safety.”

The project got started when Goodman saw that Feldpausch died. The loss resonated with him and he wanted to do something to help.

“He started out at the exact same age that I did when I was younger so it kind of hit home,” he said.

When Goodman first decided to do the fundraising project, he was sure it would come down to himself and paraprofessional Caleb Daggett. He brought the idea to his students anyway and was pleasantly surprised by their reactions.

“That was really cool that they decided they wanted to do this,” Goodman said.

He said administrative staff was pivotal in sharing flyers and on social media. Goodman also said that the project “wouldn’t have been able to happen without Caleb (Daggett).”

The response from the public was overwhelming, Goodman said. He had expected to sell 40 or so signs. More than 140 orders have come in for the signs thus far and orders continue to come in. Signs are only available for pick-up at the MACC and will not be shipped.

According to Administrative Assistant Sharon Gerlach, the signs are going to various places all over the United States. She said knows some signs will be shipped to family members in Hawaii, North Carolina and Texas.

“They keep coming in seven to 10 orders at a time. We’re going to be busy for a while,” Goodman said. “I think at some point we’ll probably have to put it to an end because (the students) will probably get sick of making them, but we’re going to try to keep going as long as people are wanting them.”

He said he’s overjoyed and grateful to the community for wanting to support the students at the MACC and their learning opportunities as well as to help a family in need.

The CNC plasma cutting table was purchased from funds donated to the MACC by the estate of Bill Peterson, an Edmore resident who died in 2013.

“(The plasma cutting table) is going to be a major up and coming additive for jobs, I think, in the future,” he said. “More and more businesses are using CNC cutting to increase their productivity.”