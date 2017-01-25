6-point third quarter dooms Greenville boys basketball in loss

GREENVILLE — One bad quarter cost Greenville’s boys basketball team a win.

The Yellow Jackets scored only six points and were held to just one field goal in the third quarter in losing to Grand Rapids Northview 57-48 on Tuesday night.

“Some of the ball movement that we got in the first half — stuff we’ve been working on — we didn’t necessarily get that in the third quarter,” Greenville coach Mark Haist said. “I think we’ve struggled on offense a lot this year and that first half was a sign of improvement. But we went back to some of our old tendencies and we have to make sure the ball continues to move.”

The first half was tight throughout. Greenville and the Wildcats were tied at 14 after one quarter but Northview (6-6 overall, 3-2 O-K White) led by one, 31-30, at halftime.

“That first half is a sign of what we were capable of,” Haist said. “The ball was moving from side to side and we’ve constantly talked about we can’t make one pass and try to drive. Defenses are too tough when you don’t make them move. So we’re trying to get that movement, make the defense move, make some cuts, make them get out of position a little bit. If you watch the film I think we hit some challenging shots in the first half but they were shots you have to make.”

But the third quarter saw the Jackets (4-5 overall, 1-3 O-K White) make only one field goal. Keegan Goetz hit a 3-pointer early, but there wasn’t a second field goal until 4:48 was left in the fourth quarter.

“We probably got a little stagnant,” Haist said. “Give them (Northview) credit for playing good (defense) but we’ll hit those shots. That’s what it’s got to come down to. The ball didn’t move as much so the shots were a little more contested and they were tougher and they didn’t fall for us.”

Greenville was led by Brady Platt, who had 14 points.

The Jackets had no answer for Northview senior Tommy Lewis, who had 30 points for the Wildcats, getting 21 in the first half alone. He had all but 10 of Northview’s points in the first half.

Zach Mulheisen added 10 points to the win for the Wildcats.

“My kids are listening, they’re working hard and if we can continue to make some of these games (close) and do it on a more consistent basis I’m excited about where we can go.”

Greenville will try for their second win in the O-K White Conference on Friday when they go to Lowell to face the Red Arrows.