Funeral Notices for Jan. 25, 2017

Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith

Thursday

Patrick Cardenas Antcliff — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Sharon Kay Petersen — 11 a.m., Sidney Faith Lutheran Church. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Shirley Anne White — 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

 

Barbara Marie Force, 67

GREENVILLE — Barbara Marie Force, 67, of Greenville, died Monday. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.

Follow Us
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]
Rating: 0 (from 0 votes)