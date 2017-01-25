Funeral Notices for Jan. 25, 2017
Thursday
Patrick Cardenas Antcliff — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)
Sharon Kay Petersen — 11 a.m., Sidney Faith Lutheran Church. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)
Shirley Anne White — 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.
Barbara Marie Force, 67
GREENVILLE — Barbara Marie Force, 67, of Greenville, died Monday. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com.
