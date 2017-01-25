Hornets win tight, defensive battle over Wildcats

LAKEVIEW — Coming into Tuesday’s girls basketball rivalry game between Central Montcalm and Lakeview, the Hornets were the easy favorite to win, but the Wildcats proved otherwise.

In a tight game, where defense was dominating on both ends of the court, Central Montcalm (9-2 overall, 4-1 CSAA-Gold) squeaked out a 34-30 win over Lakeview (3-7 overall, 3-2 CSAA-Silver).

Lakeview led a low-scoring first half, 13-8, going into halftime, but a 10-1 scoring run in the third quarter jolted the Hornets offense to give them a 24-14 lead.

A 3-pointer by Hornets sophomore guard Hannah Putnam finally put her team in the lead, 15-13, with 6:30 to go in the third quarter.

“We changed up defenses (in the second half). The first half, we couldn’t buy a bucket,” Central Montcalm coach Rob Putnam said. “Outside of Grant, we struggle a bit on the road, shooting-wise.”

A low-scoring, defensive battle is the kind of game the Wildcats have been used to all season, according to Lakeview coach Chad Gould, who was impressed with his team’s first-half performance.

“We have trouble scoring to begin with,” Gould said of his young team. “If we play good defense like we did, I told them at halftime, our biggest thing was (Central Montcalm) can shoot. So we were working our 2-3 zone to make sure that our corners stayed home. They didn’t get too many uncontested looks in the first half. That was the key. We played good defense. We were moving with lots of energy.”

Lakeview, Gould said, tends to play at the level of whatever opponent it faces. Playing tough all 32 minutes has been the Wildcats’ Achilles’ heel also, he admitted.

“That’s been our challenge, was to have energy all 32 minutes. As you seen the first four minutes of the second half, we didn’t do that,” he said. “They need to play more. We’re starting three sophomores and a junior. We only have two seniors in the regular rotation. They’re young, they’re learning. It’s just continuity and playing a full game.”

Gould was impressed with sophomore Sydnie Nielsen, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds for Lakeview.

“It’s probably the best game she’s played,” Gould said of Nielsen. “She’s just been struggling offensively and she hasn’t had much work in the post. We’ve been working with her to catch it and go up with two hands and tonight she did that. She busted her hind-end, defensively, too.”

Lakeview made a run of its own early in the fourth quarter to pull within three with a 3-pointer from junior Cassandra Hogle, but free throws did in the Wildcats as time wound down, with Kiara Wernette knocking in free throws down the stretch, shooting 5-of-8 in the waning minutes.

“The girls stepped it up in the second half, getting a run there in the third quarter. We still have those peaks and valleys at times, but they battled through and got a W,” Putnam said.

Wernette believes her team needs to play a little better on the defensive side and work through screens, which gave the Hornets fits against Lakeview.

“Our defense wasn’t very good in the first half. They screened a lot and got it to the post a lot,” she said. “In the third quarter, we worked on the post more, threw it in the post more and got more shots there. Thankfully, our second-half shooting was better.”

Central Montcalm was led by Kenzie Rutz who had 10 points and six rebounds, followed by three players who had six points — Kiara Wernette, Hannah Putnam and Libby Ledford. Ledford also had four assists.

Junior Amanda Larson finished with seven points, six rebounds, two steals and one block for Lakeview, while Ciarra Magnuson finished with six points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Central Montcalm’s next game is at Tri County on Friday, which will be a match-up of the top two teams in the league, while Lakeview travels to White Cloud, which the Wildcats took the first game in its second game of the season.