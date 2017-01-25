Montcalm County to ask Attorney General for election programming opinion

STANTON— Montcalm County Clerk Kristen Millard is confident that programming county elections are not part of her statutory job description.

The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners isn’t so sure.

Newly sworn in 70th District State Rep. Jim Lower, R-Cedar Lake, happened to be in the audience during Monday evening’s Board of Commissioners meeting, and commissioners reached out to him for assistance.

Commissioners voted 6-3 to seek a legal opinion from the Michigan Attorney General with the help of Lower regarding the question of whether election programming is a statutory duty for county clerks. Commissioners Patrick Q. Carr of Lakeview, Betty Kellenberger of Carson City and Ron Retzloff of Evergreen Township voted against the motion. The vote came after nearly an hour of debate on the topic.

Election programming history

Montcalm County originally used a vendor to program county elections. In 2004, Michigan switched to optical scan voting. As a result, commissioners voted to purchase ES&S M100 Optical Scan software for $12,500. In 2005, commissioners designated Millard to do the programming and set the programming fees, which are billed out to local cities, townships, villages and school districts involved in elections. Montcalm County alone has 106 “splits” that have to be included in election programming, including school districts that extend into neighboring counties, as well as congressional districts, Montcalm Community College and more.

After the optical scan software was paid off in 2007, Millard requested a $7,000 annual stipend for her work, noting that she generated $13,000 in revenue that year for programming. Commissioners approved the stipend request and have approved it every year since 2008. The stipend funding comes from the programming fees billed out to local municipalities.

Conflicting opinions

Last December, Millard requested commissioners once again approve the annual $7,000 stipend, but this time commissioners were conflicted and voted to table the matter pending a legal opinion.

Montcalm County Controller-Administrator Robert Clingenpeel obtained a legal opinion shortly thereafter from Clark Hill, which stated: “County officer compensation is fairly protected under statute and case law. However, any additional compensation beyond what was established by a vote of the Board of Commissioners should be from monies distinct from the general fund and for performance which is beyond the officer’s statutory duties.”

Clingenpeel then received another legal opinion that stated due to the large scope of elections, programming is a statutory duty of the clerk.

Millard acknowledged the legal opinions conflict, but she doesn’t believe the legal opinion is even the issue at hand. She said the real issue the board needs to decide is whether to continue having her do election programming for a $7,000 annual stipend or to contract an outside vendor to do the work.

Millard said the county would have had to pay an estimated $25,000 per even-year election (years when primary and presidential elections take place) if the county used an outside vendor, instead of receiving revenue totaling $42,719 in 2008 and $63,668 in 2012, for example, by utilizing Millard.

“I’m failing to see why we would want to end this agreement at this point,” Millard said. “I’m certainly not wanting to end it. I think it’s in the best interest of the residents of this county. I just don’t think it’s in the best interest of the county to have that service outsourced to a company that’s not even located in the state of Michigan.”

How to justify decision?

Carr said his struggle was justifying paying additional funds to Millard amid sweeping budget cuts that were made to all county offices last year, including the clerk’s office.

“What’s hard for me is whether it’s statutory or not statutory, with all the cuts we made throughout the county, to pay one person more … I’m not doubting the amount of work you do, but it’s hard to justify paying one person additional when we’re telling everyone else you’ve got to make do with what you got or maybe even pay you less,” Carr said.

“Election programming is the clerk’s responsibility, but that doesn’t mean I physically have to do the programming, that just means I have to make sure it’s done,” Millard said. “It saves us money. It’s a good arrangement. I happen to like it, and I’m good at it. It’s going to cost the county more money if you decide to change. We’re going to lose the revenue and we’re going to have the expense.”

“I hear you saying you don’t physically have to do it, but you have to be responsible for it,” Carr said. “To me, that sounds like an argument that it’s part of your duty.”

Carr pushed Millard to agree that the conflicting legal opinions are a “gray area,” but Millard disagreed.

“Are you telling us that you would say you’re not doing it (if the county doesn’t pay the stipend)?” Carr asked.

“I would probably not do it because it’s after hours,” Millard said. “But you’ve invested in the software so you would probably have someone come here and use your software.”

“I think you go above and beyond the call of duty. I think everyone here goes above and beyond the call of duty,” Carr said. “What makes it difficult for us is to single out one office for a function they have unique to their office and justify that it’s worth more money.”

Ask the Attorney General

Commissioner John Johansen of Montcalm Township suggested asking the Michigan Attorney General for an opinion, noting that Lower was in the audience and could possibly assist.

“I don’t think we’re going to get through this issue until we go through the formal process of requesting an opinion from the Attorney General on this issue,” Johansen said. “The state’s all over the board on this issue.”

Retzloff pointed out again — as he did last December — that he doesn’t like the appearance of the county profiting from charging election programming fees to local municipalities. Millard pointed out that commissioners voted to set those fees and they can change the fees if they want.

Kellenberger said during recent local municipality meetings, certain officials have been telling her this is the first year they’ve been billed by the county for election programming services. Millard adamantly disagreed with this claim, saying the county has billed municipalities for this service since 2008.

“They have been billed,” she said. “Everyone has. I can provide you with copies of the bills and the receipts and the revenues.”

Johansen asked Millard if she would agree to program ballots for May’s election — which has to be started by mid-February — if commissioners seek a legal opinion from the Attorney General in the meantime. Millard agreed to this, but she said she wants an answer before August’s election.

Commissioners voted 6-3 to seek an opinion from the Attorney General with the assistance of Lower, who agreed to help.