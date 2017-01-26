Funeral Notices for Jan. 26, 2017

Today

Patrick Cardenas Antcliff — 11 a.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Greenville. (Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville)

Sharon Kay Petersen — 11 a.m., Sidney Faith Lutheran Church. (Simpson Family Funeral Homes, Sheridan)

Shirley Anne White — 1 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.

Saturday

Laura Jean Schwandt — 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lakeview. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Janet Lynn Taylor — 1 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore.

Laura Jean Schwandt, 88

LAKEVIEW — Laura Jean Schwandt, 88, of Lakeview, died Wednesday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday with visitation two hours prior the service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lakeview. Arrangements entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview, www.brighamfuneralchapel.com.

Janet Lynn Taylor, 68

EDMORE — Janet Lynn Taylor, 68, of Six Lakes, died Tuesday. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore. Visitation will also take place, Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of services. Private burial to take place in Hillcrest Cemetery, Six Lakes. Arrangements entrusted to Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore, www.brighamfunealchapel.com.