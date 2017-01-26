Lakeview’s Dakota Harris finishes fifth in World Series snowmobile race

LAKEVIEW — Dakota Harris is a three-sport athlete at Lakeview High School. But he also has another sport he’s into, one that he is doing very well in.

The 17-year-old senior who plays football, baseball and basketball for the Wildcats competed in the annual Vintage World Series Oval Racing, a snowmobile racing event held in Eagle River, Wisconsin, on Jan. 14-15, winning his heat race and finishing fifth overall in the finals.

Dakota has been racing since he was 13, but this was his first official race outside of the vintage sled racing circuit in Lakeview each winter.

Vintage oval racing is racing snowmobiles that are made from 1986 or previous years.

Dakota, racing a modified 1979 TX340 sled, said he felt the butterflies in his stomach going into the World Series competition, but after finishing first in his heat race on Saturday, his confidence grew.

“It was the Worlds and I wanted to do my best,” Harris said. “Everybody was confident in me. And I was getting more confident from the day before, but I was still quite nervous.”

In the heat race, Dakota competed with six other racers. As he came into the first turn, Dakota was in third place, but by turn two he moved into first and held the lead from there.

“We were very excited because he’s been working hard. It’s his last year working the juniors class and we really wanted to win that junior class,” said Harris’ father, Biff Harris Jr., who was part of Dakota’s pit crew.

In the finals, Dakota’s sled had a slight malfunction that made him unable to read the sled’s RPMs.

“It could’ve helped had I had that, but I’m pretty proud of myself with how I still finished,” Dakota said. “But I know I could’ve done better.”

Biff Jr. said it was he and the crew’s fault for the sled malfunctioning.

“It was our fault because the tuning of the sled wasn’t set up for that day,” he said. “He bent the spindles on his skis, lost steering and then fell back. He had third place for last four-and-a-half laps, but then got passed. I felt real bad for the kid. He should’ve won it.”

The experience of the Eagle River World Series race, however, is something Dakota will never forget.

“I learned a lot from it. It was a way different track,” he said. “I learned a little more about the track so, if I go back, I’ll be ready.”

The World Championship Derby Track at Eagle River has been in existence for the past 41 years. The facility has gotten popular over the years, known to draw in as many as 50,000 spectators on a weekend.

“If you like vintage oval racing, that’s an amazing place,” Dakota said.

Despite the malfunction misfortunes, Dakota’s family and crew were still proud of his accomplishments, especially only getting one race in at Lakeview before the World Series.

“It’s a special thing. He’s very talented and we all just proud of him,” Biff Jr. said. “It is same feeling going into that turn one when I used to race as it is watching my boy. Best rush you can get.”

Harris’ pit crew consisted of his father, Biff Harris Jr., John Wisner, Tim Reed, his two uncles, Scott Harris and Rand Kelly, as well as his mother, Tifenie.

Dakota’s grandfather, Biff Harris Sr., helped on mechanics with the sled. Both Dakota’s father and grandfather used to race vintage sleds, as well.

Watching his father race when he was younger is the main reason Dakota followed in his father and grandfather’s footsteps.

“I loved watching him race,” Dakota said. “Then he let me try it out. It was something to do for me on the weekend. But it was also a bonding thing that I got better with it over time. I really connected with it with my family.”

Dakota will continue to race in the junior circuits this winter, at Lakeview’s Pitcher Perfect track (if there’s enough snow) and he is aiming to compete in a race in Alexandria, Minn., in February.

Next winter, the Harris family hopes Dakota will compete in the super stock 340 circuit as an adult.

“We then would like to move him up to mod-stock 340 and then pro-mod 340 and then super-mod 340 and 440, which you have to be 18 and older,” Biff Jr. said. “He’s a great driver. Better than I was. He can go as far as he wants.”

Dakota Harris was sponsored by many local companies, including All American Communications of Howard City; Blake and Bart Hollenbeck of Greenville; Six Lakes Tavern in Six Lakes; Central Michigan Tire of Lakeview; Sue Pitcher Racing in Lakeview; as well as Flannery Motor Sports of Gun Lake and Troy Pierce Racing in Minnesota.