Local schools released from focus and priority status

In 2013, dozens of Michigan schools were put on lists of “priority” schools and “focus” schools based on student scores on the Michigan Educational Assessment Program (MEAP) test.

Belding Middle School was added to the list of priority schools while Baldwin Heights Elementary School was added to the list of focus schools.

Several years later, Belding Middle School and Baldwin Heights Elementary School have officially been removed from the priority and focus lists.

Focus schools are designated as such due to a large gap in achievement between students at the high end of the spectrum and the low end. According to Baldwin Heights Principal Mike Walsh, the school was among the top 10 percent in the state in terms of the size of the gap between high achieving and low achieving students. In order to come off that list, the school needed to work toward bridging the gap in student achievement.

Priority schools are designated as such to due to overall low achievement from students. According to the Michigan School Reform Office (SRO), schools are eligible to be removed from priority school status the exit criteria after four years of implementing redesign plans.

The news that Belding Middle School was released from priority status came as a great relief to Principal Joe Barron as well as the staff at the middle school.

“(We are) very excited to leave the priority school status and continue moving forward with great teaching and learning,” he said. “It’s been a tremendous effort to design, plan and deliver improved instruction and student culture, but this building is on its way to better days.”

Barron said although he wasn’t part of the process for planning the transformation for the school to come off the priority list since he came on as the principal at the beginning of the current school year, he’s learned about the effort of current teachers, parents, students and administrators.

“I know they must be pleased with the results,” he said.

Barron said the school will continue to move forward and “increase the use of instructional techniques that meet the needs of the middle level aged learner and continue efforts to improve through sharing.”

Walsh is also ecstatic about Baldwin Heights being removed from the focus list. He said it was an eye-opening experience and he’s happy about the changes that staff and administration have made in order to close the gap in achievement between students.

To come off the list, the school had to establish a baseline in test scores from a new assessment, the Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP). After the baseline was established, the school was tasked with compiling two years of data to show growth in student achievement.

“We did the baseline and a year’s worth of data and the growth was enough in that timeframe to get us off the list,” he said. “It just feels real good.”

To begin to bridge the gap between student achievement, Walsh said there was a strong focus on curriculum and changing the way teachers and students interact in the classroom.

For example, prior to being placed on the focus list, children in classrooms would read the same books regardless of their skill level. Students who were struggling with reading would read the same material that students who were proficient in reading would read.

Now, the material students cover in class is more customizable. Students who are having trouble with reading are learning from material more at their skill level so teachers can work with them to solidify their skills. Students who are proficient in reading are given material that will challenge them and build on skills they already have.

As another example, to bring understanding to students in mathematics, teachers are taking a different approach. They deliver a mini lesson to students, allow them to discuss the lesson in small groups and draw their own understanding of the material and then bring the students together again to summarize the concepts and address any questions students have.

“Since 2015 to 2016, we improved in so many different categories,” Walsh said.

English and language arts (ELA) saw significant improvements across the board thanks to the new methods teachers are employing.

“That’s the best feeling in the world, to know that what you’re doing is truly making an impact,” Walsh said. “We still have a lot of work to do. To know, though, that we’ve made those kinds of gains to get off the list is great.”