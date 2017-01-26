Stanton looking for funds to buy new leaf vacuum

STANTON — The unseasonably warm weather wasn’t the only thing taking Stanton City Commissioners back to autumn Tuesday night.

Commissioners added to the agenda a discussion on the leaf vacuum, a machine usually associated with the time of year when leaves — not snow — are falling to the ground.

Last fall, the Department of Public Works leaf vacuum stopped working, and the city had to borrow Lakeview’s and Montcalm County’s leaf vacuums to pick up the leaves throughout the city.

“We had it in the garage and at a couple different mechanics last year. It started running well, and as it started getting hot, it would just quit,” DPW Director Jamie Blum said. “It’s old. It’s got hours and hours and hours on it.”

The city’s current leaf vacuum is from 1985 and several repairs have been done to the engine and steel portions of the vacuum. According to Blum, replacing the engine would cost around $10,000, while the estimated cost of the new leaf vacuum is $27,000 from Old Dominion Brush Company.

“It is a lot of money. But it’s good for 30-plus years and you’ve got to have it,” Blum said. “And, the technology is so much better that it’s going to last longer and run longer.”

Blum said there are other pros to purchasing a new leaf vacuum, such as being easier for DPW workers to operate and picking up leaves quicker than the old vacuum. Another benefit is it mulches the leaves, which is turned into black dirt and used for yard repair.

“There’s a lot of reasons to have it,” Blum said. “You could put money into (the old leaf vacuum) the next few years and probably have spent enough to buy a new one anyway.”

Commissioner Jane Basom scoured the budget looking for $27,000, and found $15,000 in the cemetery fund. Blum said that money was slated for repaving the cemetery and he didn’t recommend delaying that project any longer.

Basom also found $4,000 budgeted for a finance director and $3,000 for capital outlay. Acting City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert said she wanted to talk to former city clerk/treasurer Janet Davis about what the finance director budget is used for before the city allocates it to paying for the leaf vacuum.

As for the $3,000 in the capital outlay budget, Pynaert anticipates needing at least a portion of that money to replace problematic telephones in the police department.

“I appreciate the work that Jane is doing and I think that it is important,” City Commissioner Karl Yoder said. “We could go through the budget for over an hour, but I think this is part of the city manager’s job.”

Yoder asked Pynaert to look at the budget and bring a recommendation to the next City Commission meeting on Feb. 14.

Blum said if the purchase is approved at the next meeting, there should be enough time to have the new leaf vacuum made and/or delivered before spring leaf pickup, so he the DPW can complete fall leaf pickup and start on spring pickup.

“Leaf pickup is a service that we provide that (residents) really appreciate. I know they do,” Blum said. “They expect us to do it, and we’re more than willing to do it. It’s a got-to-have piece of equipment.”