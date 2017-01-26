Tri County close to having four wrestlers with 100 career wins on the team this year

HOWARD CITY — It was a milestone night for Tri County’s Parker Martin in the Vikings’ dual meet Wednesday. Though he inched closer to 100 wins, on this night, he bested a rival friend for the first time.

The Vikings (18-8 overall), ranked 10th in Division 3, hosted Newaygo, Big Rapids and No. 1 Division 3 ranked Chippewa Hills. Tri County lost to Chippewa Hills 45-30 and beat Big Rapids 62-18.

Martin, a senior, wrestling at the 130-pound class, and Chippewa Hills’ Brandon Russell went almost four minutes back and forth until Martin was able to pin him for his 96th career win.

However, Martin’s next match, against Big Rapids’ Aaron Repke was the match-up Martin was looking forward to.

“I’ve known him a long time,” Martin said of Repke. “We became friends through wrestling a couple years ago. He’s beaten me every time since, but tonight I pulled out a win.”

With Tri County’s team win in hand, Martin and Repke battled it out for bragging rights, with Martin edging his friend 5-3 for the win.

“Aaron Repke is a tough kid. I’ve seen him a lot since he was little,” Vikings coach Corey Renner said. “He’s been hurt and a little out of shape, so that helped Parker a little. Parker wrestled well against him.”

Martin said he’s looking forward to his next few upcoming matches in hopes of earning his 100th win.

“It feels great. A lot of people fall just short of it,” Martin said. “I’m looking to get it in the next week, either this Saturday or next.”

If Martin earns his 100th win, he will be the fourth Vikings wrestler on the team do reach such a feat. Other 100 career win wrestlers on the team include Lucas Prater, Ben Behrenwald and Dakota Greer.

Lucas Prater also earned a couple impressive wins in the 285-pound class.

Against Chippewa Hills’ Andrew Vinton, the two heavyweights went toe-to-toe throughout the match, mostly grappling standing up. Vinton was able to earn a point to go up 1-0 in the second round, but Prater tied it in the next round and was able to earn two more points in the last second of the overtime round to win 3-1.

Prater earned a pin against Big Rapids in 2:14.

“He’s having a good season,” Renner said about Prater.

Other Vikings who earned two wins on the night include Dakota Greer (119), Ben Behrenwald (152) and Tanner Astrauskas (125).

Vikings’ 171-pounder Ethan Rose had perhaps the most entertaining match against Chippewa Hills’ Robert Grandberry.

Grandberry looked as though he was going to get the best of Rose in the beginning but Rose continuously worked himself out of being pinned. In the end, Grandberry won 8-6.

“Grandberry is a tough kid,” Renner said. “He’s won a lot of matches last year and won a lot this year, but Ethan is coming on a little bit.”

Rose earned a pin at 2:43 in his next match against Big Rapids.

The Vikings travel to Kalamazoo Saturday to compete at the Kalamazoo Central Invitational.

NOTES: In his first match against Chippewa Hills’ David Spedowski (160), Tri County freshman Hunter Hawley injured his neck and was taken to the hospital. Howard City paramedics and Vikings athletic trainer Jami Karhoff assisted Hawley. Tri County Athletic Director Phil Butler said Hawley suffered and concussion and a “stinger” in his neck. Renner said Hawley experienced numbness in his feet but was feeling better by the time paramedics transported him out of the gymnasium … Big Rapids’ Brandon Hatchew (112) earned his 100th career win against Tri County’s Nathan Smits by a pin in one minute.