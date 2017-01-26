Tri County’s Ben Behrenwald hits 100th career wrestling win

HOWARD CITY — Tri County 145-pound wrestler Ben Behrenwald knew he was close to his 100th career win.

He finally got it Jan. 18, beating Kalub Bonter of Grant 8-4 in a quadrangular meet with the Tigers and Fremont.

But originally, Behrenwald wasn’t likely to get that milestone win.

“I didn’t get to wrestle all four years of high school,” the Viking senior said. “I had Tommy John surgery. Then coming back for the sophomore season I broke my collarbone. So it’s been rough getting there.”

Finally he got his 100th career win.

“That was a great feeling,” Behrenwald said. “Going out into that match I knew it was going to be an important win. I didn’t take any chances, didn’t do anything crazy. I just went out there and try to win the match.”

Now that the 100 wins goal is out of the way, Behrenwald would like to get to his next goal, which is an individual state championship.

“My next big goal is to take it to The Palace and hopefully I will do better than I did last year,” he said. “Last year I took fifth so I’m hoping I do better on my placement.”

What that will take is attitude, according to Behrenwald.

“Really the big thing is I need to go into there with a better attitude,” he said. “This year there’s no powerhouse on my chart so I just need to give them what I got really.”

Behrenwald is ranked fourth in the state in Division 3 in the 145-pound weight class by michigangrappler.com. He’s one of three Vikings who are ranked, with Dakota Greer second in the 119-pound class and Tanner Astraskas sixth in the 125-pound division.

“I think that’s about where I’m at right now,” Behrenwald said. “I hope to come through with practice but I think that’s pretty accurate.”

Behrenwald’s coach, Corey Renner, said the fact that he was out his entire freshman year and still got 100 wins was impressive.

“Ben has worked very hard for everything he has accomplished,” Renner said. “I am equally proud of the type of person Ben is. He is a peer-to-peer leader, and is a great friend to many of our autistic kids.”

Behrenwald picked up another two wins Wednesday, beating Gavin Sturdavant of Chippewa Hills and getting a forfeit from Big Rapids. He currently has 107 wins this season.