Funeral Notices for Jan. 27, 2017

Saturday

Laura Jean Schwandt — 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lakeview. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)

Janet Lynn Taylor — 1 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore.

Monday

Shelby Jay Abrahams, 41

GREENVILLE — Shelby Jay Abrahams, 41, died Monday. A memorial gathering will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.