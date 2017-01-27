Funeral Notices for Jan. 27, 2017
Posted in: Funeral Notices by Stacie Smith
Saturday
Laura Jean Schwandt — 1 p.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lakeview. (Brigham Funeral Chapel, Lakeview)
Janet Lynn Taylor — 1 p.m., Brigham Funeral Chapel, Edmore.
Monday
Shelby Jay Abrahams — Celebration of life, 6 to 8 p.m., Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville.
Shelby Jay Abrahams, 41
GREENVILLE — Shelby Jay Abrahams, 41, died Monday. A memorial gathering will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hurst Funeral Home, Greenville, www.hurstfh.com.
Follow Us
Facebook:
Twitter: Follow @greenvilledn
Email Alerts: Coming Soon…
Rate this Article
VN:R_U [1.9.10_1130]