Greenville and Belding youth group headed to D.C. to march for life

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Each year on the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling in Roe vs. Wade, the National Mall in Washington, D.C., is filled with peaceful protestors.

They are there to mark the March for Life, a pro-life event in which people rally to speak out against what the movement calls the “greatest human rights violation of our time.”

This year, 11 high school students from Greenville Public Schools and Belding Area Schools are headed to the nation’s capital to participate in the protest today.

Jacob Schmiedicke of Greenville is a chaperone for the students who are members of a youth group formed from St. Charles of Greenville and St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s churches of Belding. He’s gone to the protest in years past, but this is the first time he’s been a chaperone for students. Jacob’s wife, Melanie, will also be chaperoning the event.

“There are speakers and there’s music leading up to the middle part of the day,” he said. “Around noon, the march starts. We start at the National Mall and we’ll march all the way up to the steps of Congress. A lot of people are singing or praying or carrying signs as we march. It’s just an exciting event for all involved.”

Jacob said the event is an opportunity for people to make their voices heard on the topic of abortion and that a “large contingent of the country … who believe that the Constitutional rights of unborn children need to be protected.”

“(We want to) show solidarity, to raise awareness, to show our leaders that this is something we believe is right and that we believe our country should protect the rights of unborn people as well as everyone else,” he said.

Peggy Crystler of Belding has attended the march in the past. She won’t be attending this year but she’s excited for the people who will be going.

“I believe it’s important to recognize that our voices all matter and the laws of our nation affect each one of us,” she said.

Crystler said she’s excited for the students to get the chance to go to the march and have “the opportunity to be heard and respected.”

“There is an unbelievable amount of positive energy gathered at our nation’s capital celebrating life,” she said. “As participants in the march, they are invigorated to stay positive, work for good and appreciate life. They are inspired to value themselves and the many opportunities that lie ahead for them and other. It is not just an event, it is a hope.”

Jacob said the marches he’s attended have been peaceful in nature, despite the emotionally charged topic of abortion. He said there are typically counter-protestors gathered at the march but he’s never seen an instance of violence.

“It’s a very positive energy. People are excited and they’re really overjoyed to see other like-minded people … all getting together to celebrate life and to defend life,” he said. “It’s not violent or hate-filled. It’s not about oppressing the rights of women. It’s about protecting the rights of the unborn.”

Jacob hopes students attending the march will take comfort in the company of like-minded people and he hopes it will strengthen their resolve in their beliefs.

“(We want) to show there is something you can do to stand up for what you believe in,” he said. “You don’t have to stand idly by… You can actually make your voice be heard. We are gathering contingents of people in society who believe these laws need to change. I hope these kids get a sense of solidarity and awareness.”

In addition to the march, the group will also be spending the weekend in the nation’s capital to see the sights, visit monuments and take in the history of the location.