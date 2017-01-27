MDOT looking at passing lanes for M-57

EUREKA TOWNSHIP — Traveling from Greenville to the U.S. 131 expressway, there are few who refrain from complaining about the long, sometimes arduous two-lane commute.

The 16-mile stretch of state highway offers little passing relief for commuters, of which there are many who make the daily trip for work or recreation to the Grand Rapids area.

But that has potential to change within five years, according to Art Green, a manager with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

During Wednesday evening’s meeting of the Greater Greenville Transportation Committee, Green reported on a proposal that has been submitted to MDOT.

As part of a regional five-year plan, a portion of M-57 has been submitted to expand a two-mile stretch of the roadway into a section of four-lane relief passing lanes.

“This would be probably entering into our 2022-2023 years, depending on the funding availability in those years,” Green said. “We’re really looking way out. These jobs tend to be a little more preliminary in scope. We’ve been looking at, based on crash history, adding up all the severe accidents, fatal accidents, and looking at time of return on investment.”

Green said the potential project would run on M-57 from Farland Avenue to Ramsdell Drive in Courtland Township.

“The outcome there is, we submitted a project that goes from Farland to Ramsdell for duel passenger relief lanes, creating a four-lane section,” he said. “It’s similar to M-55, between Lake City and Houghton Lake.”

The proposal was met with delight from the transportation committee, who have expressed upgrades to M-57 as one of their main goals since the creation of the committee.

“The idea is, it would relieve some congestion, that’s obviously been a pressure point at times for this (committee),” Green said.

Green cautioned, however, that the project still has a long way to go before possibly coming to fruition.

“I think (the proposal) has got some legs. I can’t say it’s all done, but preliminarily, it looks good and has a strong chance of being funded,” he said. “Obviously that far out, there’s still a few hurdles to go through.”

Kathy Jo VanderLaan, Montcalm County’s business development coordinator with The Right Place, worked with the transportation committee to perform a survey of local manufacturers this past year, with results showing traffic to Grand Rapids on M-57 being one of the largest concerns.

“I think it’s something that has been mentioned over and over again,” she said. “A possible four-lane section, and maybe even increased speed limits, it would go a long way in helping to move commercial goods from the Greenville area.”

Keeping the focus on M-57, Dennis Kent of MDOT said the roadway is likely a future candidate to eventually have its speed limit increased to 65 mph, based on new legislation recently signed by Gov. Rick Snyder.

“It’s probably one we’ll look at,” he said of M-57. “We’ll look at crash history, design of the road and speed study … I’m not in a position to say whether it will happen or not, but we’ll look at it.”

The law requires MDOT and the Michigan State Police to raise speed limits to 75 miles per hour on 600 miles of rural, limited-access freeways if a safety and engineering study deems it safe. Speed limit raises will also be based on the 85th percentile, a measure of current road activity that determines the speed 85 percent of drivers do not exceed.

But because the legislation also allows for rural trunk line highways to rise to 65 miles per hour, Kent said M-57 between U.S. 131 and Greenville would be a likely candidate, as it is a fairly straight roadway.

Road Commission for Montcalm County Superintendent/Manager Mark Christensen said if a speed change were to happen, he believes it should be “all or nothing” in regards to speed limits on state trunk lines such as M-57, M-46, M-66 and M-44, as opposed to only small sections of the roadway receiving speed limit changes.

“From a public standpoint, there would be so much variance, from an enforcement point, going from M-46 to M-66, it’s going to be a huge enforcement challenge for the locals if the speed limits are all different,” he said.

Kent said it will be difficult to create an ideal scenario, as state trunk lines can be developed differently from one another, from design to materials used.

“I think most will change, and I understand what you are saying about consistency, but I doubt if they will all go up that high,” he said.