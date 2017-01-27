Students practice for Chinese New Year performance Saturday in Greenville

GREENVILLE — It’s the year of the rooster, the 10th year in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac sign.

Chinese folklore says the rooster is in charge of beginning the day and is a symbol of hard work and prosperity.

The second, third andfourth grade Chinese immersion students at Walnut Hills Elementary School have been working hard for the last several weeks to practice programs they will perform for the community. The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at the Greenville High School Performing Arts Center. Admission is $2.

Katherine Hsieh, a second grade teacher for Chinese immersion, is working with the students in her class to perform a stick dance set to the Chinese version of the song “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” from the soundtrack of Disney’s “Mulan.”

Hsieh started the Chinese New Year Gala when she began working at the school two years ago. This is the third year students will participate in the gala.

“I think it’s important for the kids to know they can celebrate what they’ve learned andenjoy learning about the culture,” Hsieh said. “(The students) can be more engaged and bring in families, communities and more people in the school district to celebrate this unique culture in this community.”

Hsieh thinks it’s good for community members to see what students are learning, and it’s a chance for the community to be exposed to a different culture as well.

Students will perform alongside professional performers from Grand Rapids and Michigan State University.

“There will be a lion dance and traditional music from a Chinese orchestra,” Hsieh said. “I just feel like because the kids are more engaged, the parents have to have more input in it too rather than just sending your kids to school and having them learn a language. I think it’s more engaging.”

Walnut Hills Principal Susan Ayres is looking forward to the event and she hopes to see many community members in attendance. She noted the hard work the students have been doing to prepare and the encouragement they’ve been giving each other. Hsieh echoed that sentiment.

“They admire each other’s moves. They think each other’s moves are cool,” Hsieh said.

Students will be performing in costumes at the event Saturday night as well as during a dress rehearsal this afternoon when they will perform for their peers during a special assembly.

Other students who are not in the immersion program are still learning about the Chinese New Year celebration and they’re getting the chance to participate in the fun. They’ve been working together to decorate the hallways with paper chains and paper lanterns as well as pictures of the different Chinese zodiac symbols.

“It’s so much fun to have the immersion teachers, not only the Chinese teachers but the American teachers working together to provide opportunities for all kids,” Ayres said.

Ayres is excited to bring the performance to the communitybecause the immersion program, she said, is a “special jewel that we have here in Greenville.”

“We’re really reaching out for people not only in the school but community members too to get a taste of a different culture we really aren’t exposed to here in Greenville,” she said.