Belding’s Breimayer outscores entire Kelloggsville team with 30 in 69-24 win

BELDING — In a game where one player outscored an entire team, one would think it would be all smiles on the winning coach’s face. Not the case for Connor Hoke.

The first-year Belding’s girls basketball coach expected his team to win against an undermanned and inexperienced Kelloggsville team, which they did 69-24 Friday, but what he didn’t expect was his team making the same mistakes they have in past games.

In an easy victory, lessons still need to be learned, Hoke said.

“In past situations in past games, where we make the same mistakes, we come out of the first quarter and play hard and then we kind of exhale,” Hoke said. “We were flat a little bit, made mistakes, we didn’t take care of the ball, we let a girl dribble the whole length of the court … it’s something we that we need to clean up.”

Belding (6-7 overall, 3-2 O-K Silver) game out of the gate running, scoring the first 14 points of the game and establishing a 22-1 lead with 2:58 left in the first quarter. By halftime, the game was on a running clock, with Belding up 48-13.

Much of the offensive burst was credited to senior guard Hallee Breimayer, who started the team’s scoring with a 3-pointer and ended the game with 30 points — personally outscoring the entire Rockets team — also getting seven rebounds and four steals.

“It was great. We all played great,” said Breimayer, who was two points shy of tying her career-high in points in a game.

With the game in hand early, Breimayer said the team was trying to fix the naggingly repeated mistakes.

“We were just trying to play hard and trying and work on all our stuff,” she said. “We always have the same problems that we’re trying to work out and loop that together.”

Hoke was pleased with the offensive output his team generated against Kelloggsville.

“Hallee, she got open shots and she knocked them down. I mean, that’s all it was,” he said. “Lexi (Pilkinton) has been shooting the ball well lately, Emily (Byrne) is starting to come around. She’s rebounding the ball for us, scoring the ball, playing defense. And Olivia Stephan, she’s playing hard.

“Everyone, really, is playing well lately,” Hoke added. “And we’re 30 seconds away from being 5-0 in the conference.”

Junior guard Avery German did not play as she was on an out-of-town trip.

Adding to the Redskins’ offensive output were Pilkinton with 11 points, Stephan with eight points, Summer Eubank with six points and Byrne finished with five points and four rebounds.

Belding is off until Feb. 7, when it faces Hopkins on the road. Hoke plans to keep his team sharp during the long break.

“We’re going to look for the girls to keep playing hard. We don’t play at all next week so I told the girls tonight to just go play all out, give it your all and take care of the rest,” he said. “Now we’re going to take a couple days off but then we will work on situation stuff, work on execution and lots of shooting.”

Kelloggsville was led by freshman guard Trayana Thurman, who had eight points, followed by sophomore center Indonesia Carpenter, who finished with four points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Also scoring four points was senior guard Allahna Walls.