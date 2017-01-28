Despite loss to Kelloggsville, Belding’s bench players stepping up

BELDING — The Kelloggsville Rockets know all too well what this year’s Belding Redskins team is going through.

Though the Rockets (9-1 overall, 5-1 O-K Silver) looked superior in its 77-42 win against the Redskins (2-10, 0-5) Friday, it was only last year that they too had to go through the growing pains to get better as a team.

“We were 7-14 last year,” Rockets coach Nick Patin said. “But this year, these guys are working so hard together and they want to get the stops in each game. They have a set of goals each game and they try to get after it.”

The Redskins fell behind quickly at the start of the game that included two technical fouls even before tip-off. First-year Belding coach Steve said the referees, who were just walking into the arena, called a technical foul on Belding for a player he thought dunked a ball. The Redskins’ playbook was not completely filled 10 minutes before the game, either, thus giving the Rockets a total of four free throw attempts even before the game started.

“Many times, you deal with something you’ve never dealt with before and tonight was another unique situation in coaching that, you know, it’s new to us,” Saboo said. “The four free throws before the game won’t happen again.”

Saboo said one of his players did not dunk, but in fact grabbed the net and snapped the rim. As for the scorebook, Saboo said he was unaware of that rule.

The Rockets made three of the four free throws and extended its lead to 8-0 before Belding finally got on the board.

The Redskins managed to pull within three, but turnovers marred the comeback and ignited an 18-1 scoring run for the Rockets that carried over from the first quarter to the second, which Belding would never recover.

Belding sophomore guard Levi Syrjala took responsibility for the loss.

“Defensively, we needed to step up a lot, and I’ll take the responsibility for that,” the two-year varsity player said. “I couldn’t get going either way. We have to step up in every aspect of our game and get better next week at practice.”

Saboo believes his team’s man-to-man defense is solid …when it is executed.

“Mainly, we’ve played good defense before. When we’re attacking another team’s offenses and we’re playing our game, our man-to-man defense is great and we make them take tough shots to beat us,” Saboo said. “But when we aren’t making them take tough shots, days like today will happen.”

By the third quarter, the Rockets were up by more than 30 points with a 56-24 lead, automatically starting a running clock for the game. Saboo said if his team expects to win, it needs to play a full, physical game.

“I hate to say it, but when you’re playing against a 9-1 team and their only loss was to Godwin Heights, you need to make a physical effort to put your body in front of them and make the stop,” Saboo said.

The Rockets got to the free throw line 30 times, making 18 of them, while Belding went 9-for-11.

At the start of the game, Saboo started five players from the bench, subbing in the usual starters towards the end of the first quarter. It was Saboo’s way of rewarding his bench players, who have been practicing hard.

“We’ve been getting really competitive at practice and our normal bench players have really been bridging the gap between them and the starters,” Saboo said. “So, to see where the team is playing, we got to put some guys in there and give them a chance, see if they’re ready to go after it. They’ve been playing so well lately that I had to give them a chance.”

Saboo pointed out junior Kade Walker as an example of a bench player improving lately.

“Coming from pretty much no experience to where he is now, Kade Walker, his basketball skills have improved tremendously,” Saboo said. “He’s so quick. He’s starting to figure out how fast he is and it’s really helping him out on the court.”

Senior guard Justin McMaster led all Redskins scorers with 16 points, followed by senior Simone D’Errico with 10 points and five rebounds. Junior Joshua VanDyke scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Kelloggsville was led by Thomas Griggs with 15 points, followed by Jaevian Willis with 12 points and four rebounds, Alex Guzman with 11 points and Javion Turner with 10 points.

Belding goes on the road next at Wyoming Lee Feb. 3.