GUEST VIEW: 70th District freshman rep checks in

This is the first installment of what will become a monthly column. Each month I will personally write about current events and what I am up to as your state representative. If I hear a question frequently during my office hours, I will try to answer it for the larger community through this venue.

I officially took office as the voice for Montcalm and Northern Gratiot County on Jan. 1. However, I went to work planning for the transition shortly after the campaign ended last November. That month I was selected by my colleagues to serve on the Leadership team for the Michigan House Republicans. I serve as the Chief Deputy Whip. I am the only first term member elected to the Leadership team.

In my role as Chief Deputy Whip, I will help obtain the needed votes for pieces of legislation that we are trying to move through the House of Representatives. This is a time and labor intensive job as we have 110 members serving in the House. In addition to these duties, I also received a seat at the leadership table with Speaker Tom Leonard. The 12 members of this team meet regularly to discuss issues facing the State of Michigan and the House of Representatives. The Speaker generally uses these meetings as a sounding board and seeks input from the entire team.

This week Speaker Leonard announced committee assignments for the Michigan House of Representatives. I was named chairman of the Local Government Committee. I will also serve as a member of the Tax Policy, Energy, Communications & Technology, and Capitol Committees. All of these assignments will allow me to effectively serve our district and work on the issues I discussed during my campaign.

Generally, only a handful of first term members are given the responsibility of leading a committee. I am honored to be trusted with this assignment.

Many issues will come before the Local Government Committee during the next two years. As chairman, I would like us to focus on reconfiguring our local government from the ground up. The conversation should start by asking: how can we most efficiently and effectively deliver the services our community needs? For too long we have focused on tweaking the system we have in place. The time has come to embrace new technology and better respond to the needs of our community. Many people’s frustration with their government centers around its natural tendency to be unresponsive to changes in society, technology and business practices. The good news is we can fix these problems.

My other committee assignments are equally important. However, I will not have as much control over the agenda of those committees. Tax policy is very important to our community and state. There seems to be broad interest in reducing the income tax and thereby letting all of our citizens share more fully in our states recent good fortunes. I am encouraged by this.

Throughout the year I will write more about what’s on the agenda for the Energy, Communications & Technology and Capitol Committees.

Jim Lower, R-Cedar Lake, is state representative for the 70th District. He can be reached at (517) 373-0834 or JamesLower@house.mi.gov.

The opinions expressed in the Guest View do not necessarily represent the opinions of The Daily News.