Hornets win in the paint, beat Vikings 61-33

HOWARD CITY — Tri County’s boys basketball team is still looking for its first win of the season.

A bad first half turned into a rout Friday night, as Central Montcalm beat the Vikings 61-33 in a Central State Activities Association (CSAA) Gold Division game.

“I thought we executed out game plan really well,” Central coach Dan Basom said. “It was a hard game to play in because it was a lot of flow to it. It seemed like there was a whistle every 35 seconds and it’s hard to play in a game that doesn’t have any flow.”

The Green Hornets (3-7 overall, 2-5 CSAA-Gold) and Vikings (0-10, 0-7) were close after one quarter, with Central leading 10-6.

But the Hornets went on a huge run in the second quarter, scoring 10 points without a Tri County answer until five minutes elapsed. The Vikings ended up scoring just four points in that frame and trailed 22-10 at the break.

“We just had too many turnovers and missed too many shots,” Tri County coach Josh Delamater said. “We got ourselves in a hole that was hard to get through.”

“I thought our rebounding really improved, I thought we held them (Tri County) to one shot, our defense was pretty good,” Basom said. “We didn’t necessarily execute offensively that well because we were in such bad foul trouble, but I thought everybody who came in played good defense and moved their feet.”

Once the third quarter started, Austin Proctor got going in a big way. The Central senior, who injured his ankle a week earlier, scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in those eight minutes and helped his team get 27 points to Tri County’s 14.

“He’s improved maybe more than any kid I’ve seen from his freshman year to his senior year,” Basom said of Proctor. “He runs the floor very well, he attacks the basket and he’s one of the best shooters in the conference.”

Gunther Ebels added 13 to Central’s win.

Tri County’s top scorer was Mason Clewley, who hit a pair of threes for six points, and junior varsity-promote Bryce Hallman with six.

Delmater said he tried to get the ball down low but it didn’t work.

“We looked to try to get the ball in the middle and attack from there,” he said. “Not able to get the ball to the middle of the floor. The pressure on the corners was too much for them (Tri County) and they made some bad passes.”

Tri County will make up a game against Newaygo at home Monday while Central faces Chippewa Hills in Remus Monday.