Lt. Gov. Calley announces accountable, transparent government initiative

GRAND RAPIDS — As technology continues to make instantly available information the norm — and the demand — this state’s lieutenant governor is looking to streamline that process for Michigan residents.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley announced an initiative to make improvements to state accountability and transparency during Friday’s Michigan Press Association luncheon.

He pinpointed four elements he wants to improve: Conflicts of interest, the Open Meetings Act, the Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) and disclosure.

“The FOIA system itself is a bureaucracy,” he noted. “The volume of work and the manpower and research it takes to go and collect things is an older system. Can you imagine a time when you don’t have to put in a FOIA request, you just had access to the information? What if they had a system where a FOIA request didn’t have to be made, where you could just go out and get it yourself? I think technology is making more possibilities for us to be more efficient and transparent and give people more opportunities to be involved. I’d like to find ways to make sure that technology is leveraged to the fullest extent so people don’t have to go through a complicated process to access information; it would be cheaper and easier to access.”

Montcalm County officials sued The Daily News last summer in response to the newspaper using FOIA to request the personnel files of two Montcalm County candidates for sheriff. A local judge threw the lawsuit out of court, but not before The Daily News paid $8,892 to defend itself while Montcalm County paid its own legal firm $13,540 in taxpayer dollars.

As a direct result of Montcalm County’s lawsuit against The Daily News, District 38 State Rep. Klint Kesto, R-Commerce Township, sponsored a house bill that would prohibit a public body that receives a FOIA request from suing the person making the request. The bill overwhelmingly passed in the House, but died in the Senate last year, along with other FOIA reform bills, including a proposal to apply state FOIA law to the executive branch as well as a similar law for legislators.

Calley said when he was elected, he considered eliminating the FOIA exemption for his office to set a positive example, but then he realized if his legislative colleagues weren’t on board, no one would communicate with him for fear of having their emails subject to FOIA.

“How could I be effective in my role?” he asked. “If you were to disclose every conversation that you had, nobody would talk to you anymore. We have to be thoughtful and show that we still have a functional process where ideas are freely discussed and there is an exchange and a real process.

“We do need to open that process up more than it is today,” he added. “There has to be a system where people can actually find what they’re looking for. I’m going to make it a priority to develop these policies over the course of the coming year with my partners in the legislature, particularly those who have shown some interest, and there are many who have shown a lot of interest in working in these areas. At the end of the day, we’re going to have a system change.

“To me that’s really what it’s all about — transparency for transparency’s sake might be worth it — but to the extent that it gives people an avenue and an opportunity to be more informed and more involved in the decisions that are made,” he said.