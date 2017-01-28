Marcia Walker continues to shine as she marks 90th birthday

GREENVILLE— On her 90th birthday, with just short of a century of memories to share, Marcia Walker remains as sharp, witty and caring as ever.

The lifelong Greenville resident, who celebrated the milestone birthday Friday at home with her husband, former mayor Lloyd Walker, 87, doesn’t miss a beat — from conversations ranging from current political issues to rehashing events from decades past, Walker’s two cents have never lost value.

Today, she will celebrate her long life with friends, family and loved ones at Winter Inn, and although she may not be one to request such a celebration, her efforts in the community and impressions she’s made on so many throughout her life warrant the occasion without question.

“It’s unbelievable, I never would have dreamed in my wildest dreams that I would have lived this long,” Walker said. “But even at 90, there may be a few laughs in me yet.”

Walker’s longevity is a testament to her personal strength, especially in recent years.

In 2014, she went in for an emergency procedure and learned she had cancer. Doctors informed her that it was terminal, giving her only three to six months to live.

“I almost died three years ago,” she recalled. “I was diagnosed as a terminal cancer patient … and I still am.”

But despite the odds, Walker has continued to carry on, marching to her own beat of humor and passion, remaining strong now two-and-a-half years later at 90 years of age.

Her secret? The sense of humor she developed from a very young age, watching the antics of famous comedic duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy with her brother, Bill.

Walker defined her own mantra late in life after upon remembering entertainer Jimmy Durand, and how he would deliver a catch phrase at the end of his shows that she now lives by to this day.

“Always leave ‘em laughing,” she said. “When he ended his show, every time, that’s what he’d aim for. I just picked up on that, especially recently, seeing kids in the hospital, I just wanted to keep them entertained. I would always leave ‘em laughing.”

Walker could recall growing up on the “north” end of Greenville — defined as any residence north of Grove Street — and remembers fondly passing the time playing with her brother, as well as taking in Saturday matinees of comedic films at the Gibson Theater.

“My brother and I were both usually clowning around and making jokes, he even more so than I,” she said. “Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, they were the greatest comedy team of all time, and my brother, he did a great Stan Laurel.”

From battling through cancer to experiencing the loss of her youngest daughter, Wendy Demaet, two years ago, Walker says humor, her Catholic faith and her connection to other people have been key in getting through those difficult times.

Together with Lloyd, the husband and wife describe their relationship as similar to the stylings of those former comedians, with turns taken as one serves as the central comedic actor and the other as the straight man comedy partner.

“I don’t know how people get by without a sense of humor,” she said. “Lloyd and I, we feed each other lines, we know we can make a joke out of almost anything. And I know there are times when I push myself, I just can’t function without contact with other people … being social, it’s important and it’s helpful. Staying in contact with other people is a necessity to anybody’s health, no matter what stage of their life they are in.”

REPORTER, TEACHER, MOTHER, WIFE

After graduating from Greenville High School in 1945, Walker pursued her education further as an English major at the Michigan State College of Agriculture and Applied Science (now Michigan State University).

But after a second stroke claimed her father’s life, Walker left college to return home and assist her mother.

After briefly working at the Gibson Refrigerator plant, Walker was hired at The Daily News working a desk job.

At that time, Lloyd worked as a reporter at the paper, until he, along with several other employees at the paper, were called into military service.

“They were having a whole bunch of young guys coming and going, you just didn’t last very long in that job,” Walker recalled. “The photographer at that time, and reporter who was covering Belding, said to editor Dale Stafford, ‘Maybe the girl at the society desk was a little bit sharper than some of the guys they had been hiring.’”

Stafford promoted Walker to the position of reporter. She was just the second woman to hold that position in the paper’s long history.

Walker continued to work as a reporter/photographer until she and Lloyd were married in 1957, when she left her job to begin raising their five children.

Walker eventually returned to school, taking night classes in Grand Rapids to earn her bachelors degree and then her master’s degree at the University of Michigan. She began working as a substitute teacher, while also teaching nigh school for adult education. She then became a full-time teacher at St. Charles Catholic School for seven years, and when that tenure concluded, she returned to The Daily News for 10 years as the family living editor under then-managing editor Sylvia Warner.

“Marcia is remarkable but mainly I think about Marcia’s service to the community, including twice working at The Daily News, and about a dozen years as a county commissioner representing Greenville,” Warner said. “She still has her humor and is pretty active for someone of her age.”

During her second stint at The Daily News, Walker kept her comedic antics on the surface, performing with the Flat River Community Players on several occasions.

“Whenever the play called for a crazy old lady, they would choose me,” she said with a laugh.

Upon leaving The Daily News in 1993, Walker won election as a Montcalm County commissioner, representing the Greenville area for 12 years before retiring at the age of 80.

In her last 10 years of retirement, Walker has continued to contribute by working at the food pantry at St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Reflecting back on her 90 years as she celebrates today, Walker will be doing her best to make sure no one goes without a laugh.

“Always leave ‘em laughing … I’m just going to continue to keep people entertained, the best that I can,” she said.