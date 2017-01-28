The Daily News is Newspaper of the Year

GREENVILLE — For the second consecutive year, The Daily News has been named the Michigan Press Association (MPA) Newspaper of the Year.

The award was announced during Thursday’s MPA banquet at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids. The Daily News won Newspaper of the Year in the daily newspaper Class D category and Excellence in Advertising for all newspapers in the state, along with 29 additional awards and honorable mentions.

“I am so proud of our entire team for these awards because, for me, they signify we are carrying on the legacy of quality journalism and design that was set years ago by my father and grandfather,” said Daily News Publisher Julie Stafford. “They also are strong proof that — regardless of what some people say — newspapers are not dead. These awards not only highlight great writing and ad design, but also why what we do at The Daily News is so important. In a time when people are busier and more disconnected than ever, we have a talented team dedicated each and every day to informing our local community about what is going on right here in our own back yard. Whether it’s a thoughtful column our readers can relate to, a feature story that enlightens readers about something or someone you didn’t know before, or a local business providing a service close to home.”

“These awards were based on stories submitted between August of 2015 and July of 2016, which was a time of huge changes in newsroom staff,” added Managing Editor Darrin Clark. “Nearly half of our staff changed during that stretch, but we didn’t allow that to let our work slip. I think it shows we have the right culture and a great work ethic in our newsroom. Our veterans provide a good example to our newcomers and our newcomers bring more talent and enthusiasm, which makes us all stronger as a team.”

“It is an enormous honor for our sales and marketing team, which consists of both media consultants and graphic designers,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Amber Rood. “We are fortunate enough to have a wide variety of great advertisers that encourage creativity and allow us to really delve into their branding and messaging to create amazing finished products. Without the advertisers, we would not qualify for this award, so special thanks go out to them as well.

Senior Staff Writer Cory Smith took 15 awards and honorable mentions for his writing and photography talents, as well as the MPA Directory Cover Award.

The MPA awarded The Daily News the following awards in the daily newspaper Class D category:

• Best Editorial: News Editor Elisabeth Waldon won first place for “PA 269 Leaves Some Local Officials Gagging.” The judges said, “Clear and concise writing. Lays it out well for the reader which now has something to chew on. And this is exactly the type of issue a newspaper needs to take on.”

Waldon also placed second for “Paying Attention in Montcalm County.” The judges said, “This is a well-written piece and informative without scolding the readers too harshly.”

Waldon also received an honorable mention for “Confusing Times for Commissioners.” The judges aid, “This county seems to have a heap ‘o troubles. This newspaper isn’t afraid to put them out there.”

• Best Column: Staff Writer Emilee Nielsen won first place for “Mother’s Day is a Bit Different for Me,” while Sports Editor Ryan Schlehuber placed third for “In Memory of Mitchell.”

• Best Newspaper Design: Clark and Schlehuber won first place for The Daily News graduation section. The judges said, “This newspaper has a nice, clean design. Its look is inviting and accessible.”

• Business/Agricultural News: Smith took third place for “Made in our own backyard: Stahlin Non-Metallic Enclosures.” The judges said “Entertaining spotlight on a local business.” Community Editor Stacie Smith received an honorable mention for “Maintaining Seeds of Success.”

• Feature photo: Smith won first place for “Crystal Lake Festivalgoers Embrace Coldest Weekend of Year,” second place for “Montcalm County 4-H Fair Wraps Up Today” and an honorable mention for “New Disc Golf Course Planned for Greenville’s Tower Park.”

• Feature Story: Schlehuber took second place for “Live to Dance.” The judges said, “Great story about a woman’s passion for dance.” Smith took third place for “Central Montcalm Grad Deals With Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis By Writing.” The judges said, “Another good story about a person overcoming obstacles.”

• Government/Education News: Smith won first place for “Greenville School Staff and Parents Debate Military Cords at Graduation.” The judges said, “Balanced coverage on the impact of a school’s graduation policy. Interesting topic.” Smith also took second place for “Outman, Emmons Defend Law Restricting Ballot Communication.” Nielsen received an honorable mention for “Walnut Hills Students Immersed in Chinese Language Program.”

• News Photo: Smith took second place for “Rylie Whitten Recovering at Home After Toxic Shock Syndrome.” The judges said, “Solid emotional moment. Lots of depth.” Smith also took third place for “Pierson Township Home Destroyed in Fire Along With Three Dogs.” The judges said, “Nicely composed image where the caption helps a lot. Viewer gets a good feeling for the subject’s loss.” Smith also received an honorable mention for “Alan Morse Sentenced Up To 75 Years for the Murder of Dale Nelson.” The judges said, “Solid image of the convicted murder showing emotion.”

• Photo Story: Smith swept this category, winning first place for “Rylie Whitten Recovering at Home After Toxic Shock Syndrome,” second place for “Alan Morse Sentenced Up To 75 Years for the Murder of Dale Nelson” and third place for “Oakfield Township Fire Total Loss; 10 Residents Escape Safely.”

• Spot News Story: Nielsen and Smith took second place for “Oakfield Township Fire Total Loss; 10 Residents Escape Safely.” The judges said, “Another well-written story that looked at an event that could have had a far different ending.”

• Best Website: The Daily News received an honorable mention for thedailynews.cc.

• Community Business Promotions: Graphic designers Dar Brinker and Dave Hayden won first place for “National Beer Day.”

• General Retail: Hayden took second place for “Leppink’s Pharmacy: Moms Don’t Get Sick Days.”

• Small Ads Work: Brinker took second place for “Red Pines Campground.” The judges said, “Love the cartoon creative. Really stands out. Text well placed in small space.” Brinker also took third place for “Sheridan Hospital Community Event.” The judges said, “Creative use of schoolhouse as background and text frames.”