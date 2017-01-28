Tri County beats Central Montcalm to take second place in CSAA-Gold

HOWARD CITY — When two teams have the same record in the conference they are in, one can expect a battle when the teams meet.

Central Montcalm and Tri County battled for the full 32 minutes to see who would take second behind Big Rapids in the Central State Activities Association (CSAA) Gold Division.

That battle went to the Vikings, as they beat the Green Horntets 55-49 Friday night.

“I thought we were a lot better on the boards in the second half,” Tri County co-coach Chris Overbeek said. “We were down 21-8 by our count at halftime on the boards. We did a lot better job of rebounding.”

The game was close throughout. Tri County (6-5, 5-1) led 13-12 after one quarter, but scored only six points in the second and trailed 25-19 at halftime.

“In the first half, I thought they (Central) outfought us,” Overbeek said. “I thought we brought the fight a little more in the second half.”

The Vikings made those six points up in the third quarter, sending the game into the final eight minutes tied at 34.

The Hornets (9-3, 4-2) made one more field goal in the fourth quarter than Tri County, but the Vikings were 11-of-23 from the free throw line, where Central was just 5-of-8.

“Free throws,” Central coach Rob Putnam said. “I see we missed 11 free throws.”

It was actually 12. The Hornets were 15-for-27 from the charity stripe.

“It was a heck of a ball game,” Putnam said. “Both teams battled but I thought our girls played excellent on defense, we executed on offense. A few calls didn’t go our way, but overall free throws are what caught us. And they (Central) know it.”

Tri County was led by Jenna DeGeer, who canned 22 points. No other Viking had more than eight.

“If you would have said Ashley (Bowen) would have five or seven I’d say we were probably going home with a loss,” Overbeek said. “Jenna did a great job picking up the pace for us. Ashley struggled but other kids stepped up. I would dare say that we probably had six or seven kids above their average. Those little things are big.”

Bowen, the second-leading scorer on the Vikings, was held to just five points.

Central got 14 from Kiara Wernette and 12 each from Kenzie Rutz and Nikki Wilkie.

“We did the things to win.We just didn’t make our free throws in the critical times and that’s what ended up costing the game,” Putnam said. “We attacked the basket. We still made some shots. I thought Jenna DeGeer’s three was the icing on the cake for them (Tri County).”

The Vikings will play again Monday against Newaygo in a make-up game while the Hornets make up a snowed-out game against Chippewa Hills Monday.