Montabella High School seniors focus on capstone project

HOME TOWNSHIP — Montabella High School seniors are thinking about more than just prospective jobs and college acceptance letters.

Since the 1990s, Montabella seniors have been required to complete a capstone project. The required class takes up one semester of students’ senior year. Either the summer before or during the semester, they propose and work on a project which they will complete outside of class.

Montabella High School Principal Shane Riley said around two decades ago the decision was made to add the capstone class in order to better prepare students for employment and college.

“Even with the new merit curriculum that was adopted a number of years ago that made graduation requirements hefty for everybody, most of that is front-loaded so they’re ready for junior level tests,” Riley said. “Really the only thing that’s required of seniors isa fourth year of English and a fourth year of math. This gives them one more thing to get them ready to start working or go to college.”

Besides the project, there are several other components to the senior capstone class, including a related research paper, interviews, a portfolio and a presentation. Students also get the opportunity to visit and conduct research in Central Michigan University’s library to find written sources — not just online — for their research papers.

Projects run the gambit from building a bed frame to competing in a triathlon to welding a steel dinosaur to starting a vegan diet.

“It’s good because it’s an exploration, and they can say this is something that I’m good at or maybe that I realize that I need more of this to be better or I want to try this out,” said Jeff Kauffman, senior capstone teacher.

Brendan Davidson, 17, welded a steel dinosaur for his senior project after being inspired by one he helped build last year at Montcalm County Career Center. His hope is to be able to enter it in ArtPrize in Grand Rapids later this year.

Elissa Shaner, 18, also decided to construct her senior project and built a queen-size wooden bed frame and headboard to replace her old breaking bed.

“My stepdad built our whole house, and I watched him do that,” Shaner said. “I decided it would be a good opportunity to maybe learn more about it.”

Shaner, who was a transfer student at the beginning of the school year, was taken aback by the graduation requirement and was upset that she had to find a project without much time to prepare.

However, “At the end of the class, I felt like it was a great learning opportunity, and I feel like more schools should do it,” Shaner said.

Another one of Kauffman’s first-semester students designed and built a koi pond in her backyard.

“I’m a hands-on person, and I like to build things. I thought it would be an interesting project to do,” Breanna “Bre” Hoitinga, 17, explained.

Hoitinga spent more 139 hours collecting materials and building her project. She did most of the construction as temperatures began falling. In hindsight, she wished she would have started the project during the summer like her classmate, Brynn Lobert.

Going into her senior year, Lobert, 18, knew she wanted to complete a triathlon. Over the summer, she trained 156 hours and then competed in a triathlon on Labor Day in Grand Marias. She spent the semester of class time focusing on her research paper and portfolio.

“It was exciting, It was exhilarating. I’ve always wanted to do it, and I was up for the challenge,” Lobert said.

Brittany Knapp, 18, decided to start a vegan diet. She had blood work done before beginning and she plans to have her blood drawn again after 16 weeks of the diet. She’s looking for differences in her vitamin levels.

“I’ve always been interested in it and I wanted to just debunk the whole being vegan is healthy idea,” Knapp explained.

Research is motivating Knapp to stick to her diet. After seeing how bodies respond to meat and cheese, she realized maybe she shouldn’t be eating those foods.

Kauffman and Riley enjoy seeing the variety of projects every semester. Both were excited to see the results of Knapp’s and other seniors’ projects.

“I really like that we’ve had some nontraditional ideas,” Kauffman said. “(Some of the ideas) are, why don’t we experiment with this now while I can get a grade for it?”