Stanton looking to fund $5 million park project

STANTON — There’s a $596,800 grant match looming over the heads of the Stanton City Commission.

In December, the city was approved for a $296,000 grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), but the grant only covers a portion of the first phase of a planned Veterans Memorial Park.

ROWE Professional Services Co., a Flint-based engineering firm — which is charging the city $80,000 for its contribution in drawing up the plans and writing grants — estimates the total of phase one will cost more than $1 million.

The remaining $758,000 is supposed to be comprised of a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) grant and a local match. The MDOT grant would potentially cover $400,000 and some of the costs of the DNR grant match, according to ROWE, but it still leaves $358,000 to be paid for by a local match or out of the city’s general fund.

City commissioners think the price tag is a little too high with the city’s current fund balance at $715,594.

“It was (former city manager) Jake (Eckholm)’s philosophy that we did not need a large general fund balance. I’m uncomfortable taking $596,000 out of our general fund,” Commissioner Karl Yoder said. “I think the idea of a park is great, but not to the extent of these numbers.”

The approximately $1 million project would only fund phase one, which covers the cost of the parking lot and trail. The total estimated cost of the entire project is more than $5 million and includes a total of $522,000 from the city’s general fund and a bond issue to fund $2.3 million in phase two.

Stanton Planning Commission member Ray Holloway thought the $1 million-plus estimate for the concession stand and lighting was one of the inflated costs.

“I think there’s a way to build it cheaper,” Holloway said.

Stanton’s Rotary Club has been active in promoting the future park, and the Rotary Foundation is even listed in phase two’s budget for a $500,000 Rotary International grant. However, Rotary member Marty Combs told the City Commission it’s unlikely the city would be able to procure that grant.

“I know originally we had talked about partnering with one of our Canadian clubs. If we could gain their support, the global grant would be available,” Combs said. “The likelihood of getting it approved is slim to none because there are way bigger issues.”

Another potential funding problem is the $462,000 listed in the park budget to come out of private funds. Home Depot is listed as the donor for $50,000 in 2020, but when acting City Manager Elizabeth Pynaert contacted the business, they said they were no longer interested. The narrative was the same for other organizations Eckholm had in mind for potential donors.

“I have contacted almost everybody and zero people have contacted me back on whether they were interested or not,” Pynaert said.

Pynaert and ROWE officials said they have reached out to Eckholm about the funding frustration, but he hasn’t returned calls, texts or emails.

When contacted by The Daily News, Eckholm declined to comment.

“I think a new park would be nice to have, but not at $5 million,” Commissioner Charles Miel said, summing up the sentiment of his colleagues.

Combs said he and Rotary Club members have been presenting the park project to private organizations and he anticipates there will be donations. City commissioners remain concerned about the $522,000 budgeted to come out of the general fund and $462,000 budgeted to come from donations.

Pynaert asked commissioners to give her the next two weeks to conduct some research and try to find more funding. Commissioner Jane Basom said representatives from ROWE offered to come to a meeting for free and she will reach out to them about being at the next meeting.

“If we had originally planned on the park not costing this much, I think that ROWE would have some answers for us,” Basom said.

The next City Commission meeting is planned for 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at City Hall, 225 S. Camburn Street.

Veterans Memorial Park at a glance

The city of Stanton currently has $715,594 in its general fund. In the last five years, the city has spent approximately $700,000 out of its general fund.

The Veterans Memorial Park is estimated to cost $5,039,000 and to be completed in four phases.

PHASE 1

Phase one includes a parking lot and trail for a cost of $1,054,000.

• Estimated cost of parking lot: $437,343

• Estimated cost of trail: $305,000

• Contingency cost: $148,469

• Design engineering budget: $71,265

• Construction engineering, staking, oversight, testing and contract administration: $89,081

• Permit cost: $2,000

Phase one’s budget was broken down by ROWE for $296,000 to be funded by a Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund, $400,000 by Michigan Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Program and $358,000 by local match or Stanton’s 2018 budget.

PHASE 2

Phase two includes four softball fields, maintenance building, irrigation, concession/restroom building, lighting and completing the parking lot for a cost of $3,314,000.

• Estimated cost of parking lot: $437,343

• Estimated cost of four softball fields, maintenance building and irrigation: $1,125,500

• Estimated cost to complete parking lot: $215,960

• Estimated cost of concession/restroom building and lighting: $1,037,00

• Contingency cost: $475,692

• Design engineering budget: $228,332

• Construction engineering, staking, oversight, testing and contract administration: $228,332

• Permit cost: $3,000

Phase two’s budget was broken down by ROWE for $500,000 to be funded by Wounded Veterans or Adaptive Sports Program grants, $500,000 by a Rotary International grant and $2,314,000 by a bond issue effective in 2019.

PHASE 3

Phase three includes a playground buffer, pavilion, veteran’s memorial and sled hill.

• Estimated cost of playground buffer and pavilion: $45,350

• Estimated cost of veteran’s memorial: $200,000

• Estimated cost of sled hill: $50,000

• Contingency cost: $59,070

• Design engineering budget: $28,354

• Construction engineering, staking, oversight, testing and contract administration: $28,354

• Permit cost: $2,000

Phase two’s budget was broken down by ROWE for $200,000 to be funded by crowd funding, $50,000 by Home Depot and $164,000 from Stanton’s 2020 budget.

PHASE 4

Phase four includes a nature path, mountain bike course, disc golf and amphitheater.

• Estimated cost of nature path: $22,500

• Estimated cost of mountain bike course: $50,000

• Estimated cost of disc golf: $10,000

• Contingency cost: $36,500

• Design engineering budget: $17,520

• Construction engineering, staking, oversight, testing and contract administration: $17,520

• Permit cost: $2,000

Phase four’s budget was broken down by ROWE for $45,000 to be funded by Michigan Department of Natural Resource Recreation Passport, $212,000 by corporate sponsorships. Stanton’s general fund is listed as a backup.