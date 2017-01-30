Syrjala stepping up as one of leaders of young Belding team

BELDING — On a team still finding itself in a rebuilding year, one player, in particular, is helping to keep all of his teammates together.

“He’s the heart and soul of our team,” first-year Belding boys basketball coach Steve Saboo said about Levi Syrjala.

The soon-to-be 16-year-old sophomore is in his second year on the varsity basketball team and has been leaned on to take on more of a leadership role on a team that is underclassmen-heavy.

“Leadership has been a big thing. I’ve had to step up since last year since we only had three seniors last year,” Syrjala said. “We’re still pretty young this year, with like five or six juniors.”

As a freshman, Syrjala came off the bench, providing a spark for the varsity team that went 3-18. Syrjala said when then-varsity coach Mike Redell asked him to try out for the varsity team, he was excited but nervous about the opportunity to play at the top level of high school basketball.

“It such a higher level, you move so much faster at the varsity level. Going to eighth grade to the varsity is a big jump,” he said. “I was nervous the first few games and then I jumped right into it and then I was OK. My coach settled me down basically. He got me to the point where I was having enough confidence to go play with the big boys.”

Basketball, said Syrjala’s father, Darin, has been part of his son’s life since the beginning.

“Most of his passion for basketball came from when he was younger. Pretty much by the time he could walk, he had a basketball in his hand,” Darin said. “I was coaching at Belding at the lower levels at the time, and he was always in the gym with me.”

Darin said what impresses him the most about his son is the fact he always wants to improve his skills on the court.

“When other kids are playing video games, he’s tugging at me to take him to the gym to shoot around,” Darin said. “He’s always working at his game, he always wants to work on his shooting.”

Levi’s mother, Lynette, can see the improved changes in her son’s game from last year.

“With two of the leading scorers graduating last year, Levi had to step up. He has become a better all-around player,” she said. “He’s a very versatile player. He has matured not only as a player but also as a person.”

Saboo has been impressed with Levi’s drive and tenacity on the court as well as his maturity to help lead the team.

“He can play a full 32 minutes without any rest. Levi always plays hard, doesn’t ever take a game or a play off,” Saboo said. “He always plays hard until the whistle blows every time.”

Levi’s style of play is the long shot, with Saboo describing him as a “sharpshooter.” But Saboo said the what most surprises him about his sensational sophomore is Syrjala’s scrappiness, especially with his knack for getting the tough rebounds in the paint when he only stands a mere 5-feet, 9-inches.

“What’s most dependable about him is that I know he will go after the 6-foot-5-inch tall, 250-pound player on the other team every time, no question. He’s fearless.,” Saboo said. “Levi will go into the paint on a shot and somehow come out with the ball. He’s good at going after the best player on the other team. I love that about him.”

Leading a team during a rebuilding year, where losses are more common than wins, can be a heavy burden on any player trying to step up. But for Levi, he takes the punches along with his teammates and works hard to keep the team unified and driven.

“He’s not afraid to take responsibility,” Darin said. “Last night (a 77-42 loss to Kelloggsville Friday), he got down on himself a little, but he gets right back in there. He has great determination.”

Though the team is 2-10 currently, Levi believes this year’s team still has a shot at accomplishing something special, even competing for a district title. It just takes faith, he said.

“I think, as a leader, you need to keep everybody positive and make sure everyone is doing alright, especially when we’re struggling,” Levi said. “We’re rebuilding. We’re struggling mostly with keeping everybody in the game right now. Our confidence and positivity need to improve.”

That said, Levi knows he is a vital part of keeping the team upbeat.

“I wasn’t ready to be a leader last year, but I am now. Especially with being a point guard, you have to take responsibility,” he said. “I’m way more vocal this year than I was last year.”

Saboo is still working on getting to know each of his players and his players are still working on learning Saboo’s offensive and defensive system. But the connection between the first-year coach and his young players has been solid.

Levi, Saboo said, will be a key player in transitioning the team from a rebuilding program to a winning program.

“He helps keep our guys focused and he creates the best team because of that. He loves to compete,” Saboo said. “His main objective is to always improve, himself and the team.

“He has so much great self-esteem and confidence,” Saboo added. “It’s forced me to play him through a full game most times because he supports the team that much. He helps everyone else out and just improves the team when he’s on the court.”

Sensational Sophomores is a Daily News sports series highlighting local

student-athletes making an impact at the varsity level.