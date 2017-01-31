Belding’s Mitchell Ward earns 100th career wrestling win

BELDING — Belding’s Mitchell Ward said he had butterflies when he went for his 100th career win Wednesday.

“I was very nervous. I was super-nervous,” he said. “I didn’t want to let anyone down.”

Ward didn’t, getting an 11-3 major decision over Wyoming Kelloggsville’s Connor Moore for win No. 100.

“It was a relief,” Ward said. “I knew it was coming sooner or later. It was exciting, but I knew it was coming.”

The win also impressed his coach, Art Ward, who is also his father.

“One of the greatest rewards of being a coach is to see you athletes succeed and accomplish their goals,” the Belding wrestling coach said. “It’s even better when that athlete is your son.”

Art Ward said his son has an even keel, regardless of how he’s doing.

“Mitchell is keeping his composure during his matches,” Art said. “He doesn’t get real worked up when things are not going is way, he just keeps working.”

Art also said getting that 100th win as a junior was a major accomplishment.

“Earning your 100 wins in four years can be a real challenge, so doing in three years says a lot about his dedication and work ethic,” he said.

Now that Mitchell has 100 wins, he’s looking for more.

“I would like to get to 150,” he said. “Right now, I’m 46 wins away. I will probably get that next year.”

He’s also got a couple of goals in mind for his team for the rest of this season.

“I think we got districts,” Mitchell said. “I would like to think we have regionals but we have to compete with the best. It’s how we wrestle on those days.”

As far as goals for himself, Mitchell also thinks he’s got a chance to go to the individual state finals at The Palace of Auburn Hills in March.

“I always like to think high so I would like to go to state,” he said. “That’s where I plan to be.”

Ward’s next match will be at Grandville Calvin Christian in the final O-K Silver meets of the season Wednesday.