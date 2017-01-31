Funeral Notices for Jan. 31. 2017

Wednesday

Margaret Clark — 2 p.m., Central Wesleyan Church, Holland.

Margaret Crooks Clark, 82

HOLLAND — Margaret Clark, 82, died Friday. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Lakeshore Memorial Services, Holland. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Central Wesleyan Church, Holland. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery.