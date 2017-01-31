Greenville boys basketball forced to pick itself up again in loss

GREENVILLE — In sports, sometimes a team gets knocked down and has to pick itself up. For the Greenville Yellow Jackets, it’s been a series of hard lessons this year.

Yellow Jackets coach Mark Haist is hoping his team will continue to fight and pick itself up after a 78-34 loss to Grand Rapids Central Monday.

“It is tough because I feel bad,” Haist said. “I see our kids work hard every day and they’ve bought into trying to make progress and (Monday night) was a step backwards. On the other hand, sometimes you get knocked down in life and do you get up and wipe yourself off or do you let it knock you down and keep you down?”

Greenville (4-7 overall, 1-6 Ottawa-Kent White) made only one field goal in the first quarter as the team was outscored 9-2 over the first 3:11 of the frame.

Keegan Goetz finally broke the free-throws-only string that Keegan Cossou went on to start, making four of his six free throws in the quarter.

Meanwhile, Forest Hills Central (7-5, 3-3 O-K White) scored 16 points to lead 16-7 after eight minutes.

But it was all downhill from there for Greenville. The Rangers went on a 17-2 scoring run over the first four minutes of the second quarter and ended up with 31 points to the Jackets’ 11.

“We’ve said it all year that we struggle to score the basketball,” Haist said. “We were stuck at nine and then Central’s very disciplined on offense. They skip it, skip it, skip it and then they shoot the ball well. You have to give them some credit. They put the ball in the hole and we had our struggles tonight.”

Of Greenville’s 11 second-quarter points, seven came from Brady Platt on one field goal and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Those seven would end up leading the Jackets in scoring.

“We just didn’t come out to fight,” Platt said. “We didn’t come prepared on defense.”

Forest Hills Central got 16 from Daniel Deindorfer, 15 off the bench from Kyle Pierce, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and 14 points from Sal Sidebotham.

“We just have to work harder on both ends of the floor and tomorrow at practice,” Platt said.

“I feel for the kids because they’re doing what we asked,” Haist said. “We want to see them put it together and all of them put it together on one night.”

Greenville is off until Saturday when they go to the DeltaPlex to play Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills before the Grand Rapids Drive D-league basketball team plays the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors affiliated team) that same night.

“I think the DeltaPlex is a fun twist to it,” Haist said. “Ottawa Hills took it to us the first time and I think when the expectations sometimes aren’t there it’s a great opportunity to play without fear, come aggressive and play without any kind of fear or any worries and go out and play. I’m hoping we can come back, dust ourself off and fight again.”