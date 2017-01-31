Immersion students ring in the Chinese New Year (PHOTOS)

GREENVILLE — The year of the rooster is officially here and students at Walnut Hills Elementary School made sure to ring it in properly.

Students in the Chinese immersion program took the stage at the Greenville High School Performing Arts Center Saturday evening to perform a program that showcased the language and culture they’ve been learning about in school.

The program opened with a traditional lion dance with performers starting out in the audience and eventually moving up to the stage where they finished out their dance. After the lion dance, Hollie Stephenson, the immersion coordinator for the district, told the crowd a bit about the Chinese zodiac.

“This is the year of the rooster,” Immersion Program Coordinator Hollie Stephenson told the crowd filling nearly every seat in the house. “Roosters are active, amusing, popular in a crowd, talkative, outspoken, frank, open, honest and loyal.”

After Stephenson welcomed the audience, the Chinese Silk Road Orchestra from Michigan State University took the stage to perform some traditional musical numbers.

Once the music was finished, the second-grade students told the tale of Hua Mulan, a story based on an ancient Chinese poem through live performance and pre-recorded video. The live performance included a traditional stick dance performed by the students and set to the Chinese version of the song “I’ll make a man out of you” from Disney’s ‘Mulan’ as well as a battle between Mulan’s military squadron and an enemy group.

The fourth-grade students sang a popular Chinese song, “Little Apples,” and the third-grade students performed a skit depicting a parody of a typical day in the classroom which was meant to symbolize love.

Between each group’s performance, a handful of eager student masters of ceremony would address the audience to tell them about things they’ve learned and the techniques students employ to learn the Chinese language and culture.

Stephenson said after the show how excited she was to have so many members of the community in the audience. In previous years, students performed beforehand and were videoed so the videos could be shown during the Chinese New Year Gala. She said she believes there were so many members of the community in the audience this year because the students took the stage and performed live.

Another contributing factor to the record attendance to this year’s event, she said, is because the program adds new families every year with the introduction of new groups of students.

Stephenson said she’s proud of the students in the performance but also of the teachers who use the preparations for the Chinese New Year Gala as a lesson as well.

“They make it a social studies lesson and a Chinese language lesson with the kids,” she said. “This is extra (for the teachers).”

Celebrating the Chinese New Year and inviting the community to be a part of that celebration is important to Stephenson because it gives people the chance to see what the students are learning but also exposes them to a culture and language they might not otherwise be exposed to in Greenville.

“A community that has a Chinese factory in it … will hopefully, in the long run, connect them with workers who will be able to read, write and understand Chinese but also understand Chinese culture, “ she said.

Madison Kartes, a first grade English teacher partnered with a Chinese teacher in the immersion program, said she believes seeing a live performance impresses parents of immersion students because it shows just how much the children have learned.

“…when (the students) don’t have someone to speak Chinese with at home that can understand their Chinese, they don’t speak it as much in the home,” Kartes said. “I do think it’s a little bit of the element of surprise when they see their child talk to their teacher or other students or performing … some parents go, ‘I didn’t know they could speak that much or that fluent.’”

There were many proud parents in the seats of the performing arts center. Cassy Mason has two children in the immersion program at Walnut Hills, Kiera, 10, and Maleke Henry, 8. She said each of them has been working tirelessly to be prepared for the event in the last month and a half.

“I just think it’s amazing what the school is able to provide for our kids in education and the extracurricular activities they’re able to do,” she said. “We have listened and watched (videos on) YouTube for the last month and a half daily.”