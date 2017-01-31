Parent questions school’s paved roads-only plan

GREENVILLE — Icy road conditions have kept local school districts from opening their doors more than a few times in the last several weeks.

Greenville Public Schools came up with a plan to combat repeated snow days by keeping schools open and having buses travel only on main paved roads in order to avoid treacherous conditions on gravel roads. Since gravel roads tend to be traveled less often, they can take more time to be salted and de-iced.

As part of the main paved roads only plan, the district’s transportation department came up with a number of group stops along some of the main paved roads in the district. Parents are responsible for taking their children to these group stops so the buses can pick them up.

This system is something new for Greenville but has been instituted in other districts, such as Cedar Springs Public Schools. It is a way for the district to maximize learning opportunities for students while still focusing on their safety, according to Greenville Chief Operations Officer Korie Crawford.

Some parents in the district are unhappy with the plan, however, including Clint Reamer who has children at Lincoln Heights Elementary School as well as at the middle and high school. Reamer said the plan puts more cars on the road because parents must drive their children to the group stops, thus decreasing safety.

During December’s regular meeting of the Greenville school board, Reamer addressed the board about the group stop his children would need to go to in the event of a paved roads only day. The stop is 2.4 miles from his home and, according to him, is not the safest location for a stop.

The original intersection Reamer was referring to was at 12 Mile Road and Wabasis Avenue. Reamer presented a picture of that intersection to the board and said there wasn’t enough room for parents to pull off to the side and wait for the bus with their children. He also cited poor visibility on Wabasis Avenue which could possibly cause accidents.

“When they made this decision to come up with all these meeting places … it was done in a vacuum,” he said.

According to Reamer, when he brought this concern to the attention of Director of Transportation Kathy Bresnahan, she said she hadn’t actually driven the routes that extend into the outskirts of Kent County and therefore hadn’t been able to evaluate the safety of those group stops. According to Reamer, after that conversation, Bresnahan moved the group stop location to 12 Mile Road and Nugent Avenue to increase safety.

“We were looking at main roads which would have been Wabasis so that’s how we determined (people in the area of Wabasis) would come to the Wabasis stop,” she said. “Then I went back out and looked at a couple of stops on that route and felt like there were better options.”

Another concern Reamer brought up with Bresnahan is the idea that, on days where buses are only traveling on main paved roads, students would be dropped off at group stops that are, in some cases, several miles from their homes and would then have to walk. Bresnahan said it is her hope that the district will never be in that position.

“Our plan is, if it’s a main paved roads morning, that would mean the roads are going to need just a little help with the sun, with the road commission, with people traveling on them to break it up so we can run buses on them in the afternoon,” she said. “That’s what we did the one and only time we ran (the main roads only plan). We would have to make that determination on the day. I can’t determine that today for tomorrow.”

Bresnahan said she went out on the roads at noon during the day a couple of weeks ago when the district only ran on main paved roads and saw buses would be able to travel normally.

“We don’t want to use these routes. We’d rather drop your kids off and pick them up at your home. That would be best,” she said. “We also want to keep our calendar balanced and let school out when it’s scheduled to be out. That might mean we have to run those routes.”

Bresnahan said on days of inclement weather, personal vehicles would have an easier time navigating roads than a school bus would.

“We’re certainly not trying to make it harder for a parent to get their child to school,” she said.

Crawford said thus far there have been no incidents associated with the district using the main paved roads only plan and that attendance benchmarks were met at each of the buildings in the district. She noted parents are more than welcome to keep their children home on days when buses only run on paved, main roads and those students absences’ will be excused.

“With any new plan, of course, there will be changes we would want to make to make the plan even better,” Crawford said. “I do think there are some glitches the district needs to work out to ensure it’s smoother in the future. (Bresnahan and I) do have a plan to sit down and do an after-action report and look at ways we can make the plan better and ways we can make the plan more convenient.”

Crawford said the district does not anticipate using this plan frequently “but when conditions call for it, we do plan on using it.”

“This isn’t what we’re doing to replace all snow days. That’s not our intention,” she said. “It is something we’re putting into place to help on days where it’s safe to run on the main roads but our back roads may be unsafe.”