Belding’s Alexa Syrjala commits to Siena Heights for track and field

BELDING — Alexa Syrjala has something to prove in her last year of running for Belding’s track and field.

Despite making all-conference in cross country this past season, the senior wasn’t satisfied with how she did personally. And despite some health ailments that held her back, she strongly believes she can beat some of her personal records now.

It’s this mentality and drive that attracted Siena Heights track and field coach Kirk Richards enough to recruit Syrjala to his program.

On Tuesday, surrounded by her family and Belding track and field coach John Carlson, Syrjala signed a letter of intent to attend college at Siena Heights in Adrian next year, where she will join the cross country team and track and field team, which is currently ranked No. 2 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics indoor season.

“The only requirement that I have for my team is to love track and field and cross country, and Lexy has displayed buckets and buckets of desire and love for our sport,” said Richards, who has been coaching the Saints two running programs for the past five years. “She smiles, she’s kind and she’s genuine. And that’s what I like.”

Syrjala, according to Carlson, is in the school’s top three for all-time cross-country and currently the school’s No. 2 all-time leader for the 3,200-meter run. She was all-conference both this year and last year in cross country, making honorable mention as a sophomore, as well.

Syrjala, who has had to overcome some minor health ailments that interrupted her running last season and this past cross country season, said Siena Heights is a great fit for her.

“I knew I wanted to run in college, so when I made the decision to go to Siena Heights, it just seemed right,” she said. “I met coach Richards, and I got interested. So I checked it out, talked to him some, looked up more information. I just realized that he’s a really nice coach and the team was pretty nice when I met them, too.”

Syrjala has had the knack for running since she was in fourth grade. Ever since then, she has shown leadership qualities, mostly through displaying hard work, according to Carlson, who has watched her grow into a mature runner.

“She has great passion for running. She leads the team every day,” Carlson said. “In middle school, it was about being talented. In high school, she’s really led by example with lots hard work.”

Carlson, who has known Richards for 10 years, said Syrjala will do well at Siena Heights.

“I think Siena Heights is a strong fit for her,” Carlson said. “She’s been a great, great team leader for us. She’s a great teammate. She has what I call a real bulldog attitude.”

Syrjala is hoping to make the best of the time she has left in Belding, both on the track and within her network of friends she’s made at Belding and within the Ottawa-Kent Conference.

“The friendships I’ve built over the years, it’s something I’ll never forget,” she said. “The thing I’ve learned the most is the friendships I’ve made, the people I’ve gotten to meet. I’ve met so many people in the O-K Blue and Silver conference. I love meeting new people. I’m really glad I get to take that experience to college because I’m sure I’ll get to meet just as many people.”