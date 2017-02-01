Lakeview comes from behind to beat Chippewa Hills, 44-34

LAKEVIEW — Lakeview coach Pete Wurm knew his team was still in the boys basketball game despite being down at halftime.

Wurm made the adjustments that worked, holding Chippewa Hills to just 12 points in the second half and taking a 44-34 win Tuesday night.

“I knew we were capable of doing it,” Wurm said, noting he had a few players out with injuries. “That’s why in the first half we went with a zone, which hasn’t been our strongest defense all year. But it kept us out of foul trouble. That allowed us to go man(-to-man) in the second half, which we’ve been better at this year.”

The first half Wurm was talking about saw the Warriors (4-7) get the first seven points of the game and lead 14-10 after one quarter, then held the Wildcats (8-4) to just two field goals in the second quarter to take a 22-16 lead into the locker room.

Wurm made his adjustments and it worked, he said.

“It allowed us to pick up our energy because we were the walking dead in the first half,” he said. “I don’t know what it was. There’s really no explanation for our intensity. But we kept hanging with them (Chippewa Hills) and I knew if we could up the intensity we could come out on top.”

Lakeview took their first lead of the game with 4:36 left in the third quarter, then took it again when Keola Kaaikala hit two technical-foul free throws in the fourth quarter.

Those two technical free throws started a 9-1 run until there was 2:58 left in the game that gave the Wildcats the win.

Lakeview also held the Warriors to just three field goals in the second half.

“I think we were able to run our offenses more in the second half,” Wurm said. “They (Chippewa Hills) took off that 1-2-2 press, which was really puzzling to me because that was keeping us out of our offense in the first half.”

The Wildcats got just over half their points (24) from Keola Kaaikala. No other Wildcat had more than six.

“I have to give credit to teammates,” Kaaikala said. “Otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to get as open as I was.”

Kaaikala said the second half was different because Lakeview was more active on the floor.

“Besides that they (Chippewa Hills) dropped back the press, which helped a lot for us to get open in the first place. That helped open everything else up.

Kaaikala got 12 of his points from the free-throw line, going 12 for 14 from the charity stripe.

“Free throws are something in practice I always try,” he said. “We shoot 20 free throws in practice and I always try to get 20 out of 20. If not anything above 16 is acceptable for me.”

Lakeview is off until Friday when they host Morley Stanwood in a Central State Activities Association Silver Division game.