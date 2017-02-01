Montcalm County upgrades computer system for $55,000

STANTON — Montcalm County is catching up with the technological times.

The Montcalm County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 23 approved spending up to $60,000 for a server and storage project at the recommendation of Information Technology Director Eric McLaughlin.

McLaughlin solicited multiple bids and decided on a $54,998 bid from Dell OEM of Grand Rapids for a PowerEdge VRTX Modular Infrastructure, which he says typically retails for $120,000. Of the total bid amount, $46,998 will come from the county’s general fund and $8,000 will be funded by the Montcalm County Commission on Aging, as that department had budgeted $10,000 to get a new server this year and wants to invest in the county’s new equipment to save the department money.

“I did a lot of work with multiple vendors to get this price and am happy with the solution we have secured,” he said. “It makes a huge part of the difference in the solution that was chosen that the 24.96 TB of server storage will be all solid state drives or SSD. The cost of these drives is significantly more expensive normally if we had not secured this dealer, and they are incredibly faster. A significant power cost savings will come from this as well — an estimated $22,352.”

The new equipment will over time be replacing 20 of the legacy Dell 2850 Gen1 servers the county has been using for many years. The old servers are consistently failing, running out of space and are installed with Windows Server 2003 Standard Edition which became “end of life” July 14, 2015, according to McLaughlin.

Other bids McLaughlin received included $92,790 from PCM-G; $73,575 after rebates from HP; $80,281 after rebates from SHI; and $59,975 from MNJ Technologies.

Montcalm County’s new unit from Dell comes with installation assistance, five years of hardware support and maintenance and four-hour onsite service for any issues. The chassis will house all servers and storage in one unit, which will eventually be centralized in one room in the basement of the Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office, instead of one location there and a second location on the third floor of the Montcalm County Administrative Building, which is the current arrangement.

“Having all of the servers and storage in one chassis system like this will cut down significantly on power usage, and cooling cost as there is less hardware to power up and to keep climate controlled,” McLaughlin noted.

The new equipment will provide the county with 24.96 TB of space and also comes with Dell Networking N4000 10GB switches to connect the servers back to the county’s recently upgraded network, plus networking and power cables and all mounting installation hardware.

“We will be ‘spinning up’ the new servers using Microsoft Hyper-V virtualization software,” McLaughlin said. “It will allow us to manage and migrate servers much more rapidly and a much faster recovery time if there are hardware or software failures.”

Montcalm County Controller-Administrator Robert Clingenpeel said the new computer equipment was previously budgeted as a necessity for the county.

“Eric has done a remarkable job keeping the county functional, but we knew we were out of time,” Clingenpeel said. “This year’s budget, despite all the cuts, had to include laying the groundwork to get our IT back on track. Eric has researched and dealt with vendors to put us in the best situation we can at the lowest price possible.”