Turk Lake to host 9th annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 11

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP — An icy, snow-covered lake is the last place most people want to take a swim.

Add to that Michigan’s average February temperatures and most people would probably decline the offer to take a dip.

But polar plungers will grin and bear it as they jump from the ice into the freezing water beneath to raise funds for Special Olympics Michigan.

Turk Lake Restaurant & Bar will be hosting the ninth annual polar plunge Feb. 11. Registration begins at noon and the plunge will start around 3 p.m.

Jim Dennis, coordinator of the event, said he’s excited to see how many people will come out in support of the event, both to take the plunge and to be spectators.

This year, the first 150 plungers in the water will take home a towel from Preferred Credit Union as an extra incentive to sign up.

Dennis said in the last two years there have been about 120 people taking the plunge which is what he expects to see again this year. The record number of plungers was 174 people at the event three years ago.

“We’d really like to see more people come out… even if they just come out to watch. It’s a great event and it’s good to come out and support the people who are plunging,” he said.

Dennis said a recent plunge in Jackson raised $32,000 with 240 plungers, but the Turk Lake event did better last year, despite fewer participants.

“Last year, we had 129 plungers and we raised $44,000,” he said. “Even though we have (fewer) plungers, our community is so generous.”

The generosity of the community is astounding to Fred Gradisher, a volunteer who helps organize the plunge and is a member of the Area 6 organization for Special Olympics Michigan. As part of his volunteer work for the plunge, he goes to area businesses to solicit donations and to collect donations for the silent auction.

“I can’t believe the generosity of this community,” he said. “Some of the items we got for the auction were out of this world.”

Some of the donated items to be auctioned off include a miniature reclining chair designed for a child from Larry’s Northtown Furniture and a 150 piece tool set from Auto Zone.

Dennis and Gradisher said participating in a polar plunge is something people put on their bucket list.

“You have to do it at least once in your lifetime,” Gradisher said.

Gradisher added that attending the winter and summer games for Special Olympics Michigan is something everyone should do at least once as well.

“And better yet, you’ve got to volunteer to get up close and personal (with the whole experience),” he said.

Plunge participants and their teams are invited to wear costumes and to pick a theme for their team. Dennis said the Kent County Parole and Probation team has won the award for best costumes the last three years.

“I’d love to see someone take that away from them,” he said.

In addition to the plunge and silent auction, Special Olympics athletes will be on hand selling tickets for a 50-50 raffle.

Call Dennis at (989) 292-5172 for more information.