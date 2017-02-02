Belding schools narrow mascot choices to top 10

BELDING — Suggestions from Belding Area Schools students, staff and community members are in and the top 10 choices for the new mascot have been chosen.

The top 10 contenders for the next mascot in Belding are Bison, Bandits, Bruins, Buccaneers, Black Bears, Black Hawks (bird), Black Knights, Bengals, Pride and Lumberjacks.

Ideas for the top contenders came from a survey conducted by the district both online and at the high school which was open to the community and people within the district. Suggestions for names were collected over the course of several weeks.

After all of the suggestions poured in, more than 1,000 of them according to Superintendent Brent Noskey, anything inappropriate was weeded out. The suggestions left were then presented to a committee of high school students chosen after they submitted essays explaining why they wanted to be involved in choosing a new mascot.

“We let the kids have some discussion amongst themselves about what they like and what they didn’t like. Then we had them pick their top three from what we had received,” he said. “Then we had each of them vote for their top two and kept narrowing it down in terms of how many votes they received from the community.”

Members of the community and students in the district are invited to take a survey either online or on paper at the high school to voice their opinions on which of the top 10 should be the new mascot. The survey is open until Feb. 17 at 11:59 p.m. and can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/beldingmascot.

After the survey is closed, the district will be using the results to narrow the field to the top three to five ideas, Ostrander said in a letter to parents.

“From there, we will use sample artwork to give a visual of what a mascot could look like,” he said in the letter. “This will not be final artwork and is subject to change.”

Students will then vote on the top three to five results and the artwork ideas. After that vote, the district will get official artwork ideas and if there needs to be another round of votes, the district will organize it.

After all of that is said and done, which Ostrander hopes will be before the regular meeting of the Belding Board of Education on March 20, the mascot and artwork will be presented to the board for approval.

“Through this process, we will have consulted with the community multiple times, but will leave the final decision in the hands of the students,” Ostrander’s letter said. “We firmly believe that this is about the students and want them to know that their voice matters in the process.”

Mascot Choices

Top 10 choices for Belding Area Schools new mascot:

• Bison

• Bandits

• Bruins

• Buccaneers

• Black Bears

• Black Hawks (bird)

• Black Knights

• Bengals

• Pride

• Lumberjacks

Belding area residents can vote on these choices at surveymonkey.com/r/beldingmascot.